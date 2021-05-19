newsbreak-logo
Premier League

Three things we learned from Burnley – Liverpool

By Nicholas Mendola
msn.com
 4 hours ago

Liverpool is one win away from a return to the UEFA Champions League after taking care of Burnley 3-0 at Turf Moor on Wednesday. The Reds got goals from Roberto Firmino, Nathaniel Phillips, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to move level on points with now-fifth-place Leicester City. Andy Robertson had two assists.

