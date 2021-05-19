West Ham one step from Europe as Michail Antonio seals win at West Brom

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Michail Antonio returned from injury to revive West Ham’s push for European qualification with both of the team’s goals in a 2-1 win at Burnley in the English Premier League. Playing his first game in a month after a hamstring problem, Antonio scored in the 21st and 29th minutes as West Ham hit back following Chris Wood’s 19th-minute penalty for Burnley. West Ham’s 17th league win of the season — a club record in the Premier League era — moved David Moyes’ team to within three points of the top four as it recovered from back-to-back losses, against Newcastle and Chelsea.