West Ham one step from Europe as Michail Antonio seals win at West Brom
West Ham strode closer to Europe thanks to late goals by Angelo Ogbonna and Michail Antonio. Tomas Soucek opened the scoring unintentionally, flicking a corner by Matheus Pereira into his own goal. But the Czech then led the comeback, equalising just before half-time. Both teams chased victory after that but West Ham landed the decisive blows, leaving West Brom with no reward for a vibrant performance, again. West Ham will reach Europe if they avoid defeat to Southampton on Sunday.www.theguardian.com