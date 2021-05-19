newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

West Ham one step from Europe as Michail Antonio seals win at West Brom

The Guardian
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Ham strode closer to Europe thanks to late goals by Angelo Ogbonna and Michail Antonio. Tomas Soucek opened the scoring unintentionally, flicking a corner by Matheus Pereira into his own goal. But the Czech then led the comeback, equalising just before half-time. Both teams chased victory after that but West Ham landed the decisive blows, leaving West Brom with no reward for a vibrant performance, again. West Ham will reach Europe if they avoid defeat to Southampton on Sunday.

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michail Antonio
Person
Sam Allardyce
Person
Aaron Cresswell
Person
Matheus Pereira
Person
David Moyes
Person
Semi Ajayi
Person
Sam Johnstone
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Angelo Ogbonna
Person
Jesse Lingard
Person
Alisson
Person
Darren Randolph
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Seals#West Brom#Czech#Hawthorns#European#The Premier League#Brazilian#Spaniard#Southampton#Half Time#Defeat#Kick Off#Home Supporters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Related
Premier Leaguewcn247.com

Antonio returns to earn West Ham 2-1 win over Burnley in EPL

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Michail Antonio returned from injury to revive West Ham’s push for European qualification with both of the team’s goals in a 2-1 win at Burnley in the English Premier League. Playing his first game in a month after a hamstring problem, Antonio scored in the 21st and 29th minutes as West Ham hit back following Chris Wood’s 19th-minute penalty for Burnley. West Ham’s 17th league win of the season — a club record in the Premier League era — moved David Moyes’ team to within three points of the top four as it recovered from back-to-back losses, against Newcastle and Chelsea.
Premier Leaguefantasyfootballscout.co.uk

Antonio and Cresswell back from injury as West Ham face unchanged Burnley

Fantasy Premier League’s second highest-scoring defender make a return from injury for tonight’s match at Turf Moor. Aaron Cresswell (£5.6m), who trails only Stuart Dallas (£5.3m) for FPL points among players in his position, is back after a three-game absence for West Ham United’s trip to Burnley. He’s not the...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

West Ham challenge Man Utd for West Brom keeper Johnstone

Manchester United are planning to find a replacement for David de Gea this summer. West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is a transfer target for both United and West Ham, report ESPN. Johnstone has excelled at the Baggies this season despite the club's near-certain relegation, and he could stay in...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

(Video) Michail Antonio double fires Hammers into lead vs Burnley

This is a big brace from West Ham’s big man in the race for a top-four Premier League finish. David Moyes’ West Ham United have managed to pull Monday night’s game back level against Burnley. A first-half penalty, conceded by midfielder Tomas Soucek, gifted striker Chris Wood the perfect opportunity...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

West Ham attacker Michail Antonio: Champions League would be unbelievable

West Ham United attacker Michail Antonio says they believe can qualify for the Champions League. After victory at Burnley, the Hammers are now just three points off Thomas Tuchel's fourth-placed Chelsea with four games to play. Speaking about the prospect of playing in European club football's elite competition, Antonio told...
UEFABBC

Premier League reaction - West Ham boost Champions League bid

We'll be back with live text commentary (from 18:30 BST) on a huge night for Manchester City, as they aim to reach the Champions League final for the first time in their history. They have a 2-1 advantage over Paris St-Germain heading into their semi-final second leg (kick-off 20:00 BST)....
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Burnley 1-2 West Ham: Michail Antonio's first-half double sees Hammers come from behind to win as David Moyes' men keep the pressure on Chelsea in battle for top four

If anyone thought West Ham were ready to give up their Champions League dream, they could not have been more mistaken. On a wet and windy night at Turf Moor, the kind that separates the men from the boys, David Moyes' side recovered from going a goal behind early on to beat a very capable Burnley side with two goals from Michail Antonio on his first appearance for a month.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

FPL tips: Chris Wood and Matheus Pereira among top picks for GW34

Chris Wood‘s hat-trick against Wolves vaults him into FPL consideration as managers shuffle their packs ahead of Friday evening’s deadline. The Burnley frontman trails only in-form West Brom midfielder Matheus Pereira in the our Transfer Score rankings ahead of GW34. Here, we look at who else is fancied to make...
Premier Leaguefootball.london

Matheus Pereira and the relegated players Tottenham can complete cheap transfers for this summer

There is still plenty to play for in the Premier League as teams approach the final stretch of matches, but for some fans, the relegation picture is pretty clear. Barring some form of minor miracle, Fulham and West Brom look set to join Sheffield United in the Championship next season, with Scott Parker's men seven points behind Brighton in 17th place, who have a considerably better goal difference, while Sam Allardyce's Baggies are two points behind the Cottagers, with a far inferior goal difference.
Premier LeagueThe Independent

West Brom on the brink of relegation after draw with Wolves

West Brom slipped closer to Premier League relegation despite Mbaye Diagne earning a 1-1 derby draw with Wolves. The striker struck in the second half but the Baggies still need a minor miracle to stay in the English top flight. They remain second bottom and are 10 points from safety...
Premier Leaguevavel.com

West Brom 1-1 Wolves: Baggies hold on to survival hopes

Wolves avoided a fourth successive league defeat to their Black Country rivals West Brom as the sides played out a 1-1 draw at the Hawthorns. Fabio Silva topped off a very good first half performance by Wolves when his attempt looped over Sam Johnstone. But Mbaye Diagne's free header levelled...
Premier Leaguesemoball.com

West Ham's top-4 bid back on track thanks to Antonio double

With Michail Antonio and other key players out injured, West Ham's improbable bid for a first ever Champions League qualification was thrown off track. With Michail Antonio and other key players out injured, West Ham's improbable bid for a first ever Champions League qualification was thrown off track. One by...