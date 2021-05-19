newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

OU’s Patty Gasso objects to some of the NCAA Softball Tournament Selection Committee’s decisions

By Joey Helmer
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNORMAN, Okla. — There were some really curious decisions with respect to seeding in the NCAA Softball Tournament on this past Sunday evening. They’ve been fairly well documented, but the top-seeded Sooners’ potential Super Regional opponent, No. 16 Washington, and a host of other PAC-12 schools’ placement, as well as ACC regular season champion Clemson having to go to No. 3 seed Alabama were a few that, quite frankly, just didn’t make much sense.

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

27K+
Followers
200K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Candrea
Person
Patty Gasso
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Softball#Pac 12 Conference#Sooners#Ou#Norman#Super Regional#Acc#Total Sports#Sec#Wichita State#Covid#Espn#Arizona State#Crimson#Huskies#Gasso Objects#Pac 12 Coaches#World Series Matchups#Oklahoma City#Okla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
Sports
University of Oklahoma
Related
Oklahoma SportsEnid News and Eagle

OU softball: Sooners hold off Cowgirls to even Bedlam series

Nicole May threw all of 13 pitches, each one as significant as the last, on Saturday. The freshman pitcher entered Bedlam’s pressure-packed second game amid unenviable circumstances — Oklahoma State had runners on first and second and a 3-1 count awaited her as she came to the circle. May's first-pitch...
SportsPosted by
247Sports

Sooners take down four of Big 12's five major awards

NORMAN, Okla. — All but one of the Big 12's major softball awards have been presented to Sooners. The league announced those Wednesday afternoon, and Patty Gasso is the Coach of the Year, while Jocelyn Alo is the Player of the Year, Grace Lyons is the Defensive Player of the Year and Tiare Jennings is the Freshman of the Year.
SportsOklahoma Daily

OU softball: Jocelyn Alo voted Big 12 Player of the Year, Patty Gasso named Big 12 Coach of the Year as Sooners dominate postseason conference honors

Senior utility Jocelyn Alo was named the Big 12 Player of the Year by the conference's head coaches on Wednesday. Along with Alo's achievement, the Sooners took home three other individual All-Big 12 awards. Junior infielder Grace Lyons earned Defensive Player of the Year, freshman infielder Tiare Jennings won Freshman of the Year and head coach Patty Gasso was voted Coach of the Year.
SportsWacoTrib.com

Trib All-Big 12 Softball: Alo heads Sooner-dominated squad

Jocelyn Alo has been one of the most feared hitters in college softball since she first stepped on the field for Oklahoma in 2018. The Hawaii native’s rare combination of strength and hitting prowess was evident from the start as she hit .420 with 30 homers and 72 RBIs to earn the Tribune Herald’s Big 12 player of the year as a freshman in 2018.
SportsNCAA.com

2021 college softball: TV schedule, conference tournament brackets, auto bids

Sixty-four teams will play for the national title in the 2021 DI softball championship. Of those 64 teams, 31 qualify automatically. Six AQs will be awarded to the regular-season champions of the Big Ten, Big West, Mid-American, Mountain West, Pac-12, West Coast. The rest will be tournament champions. In the table below, click on the conference to find more information on the conference tournament or the bracket for the conference championship.
Oklahoma SportsPosted by
AllSooners

Refreshed after the weekend off, No. 1 Oklahoma hits the road

Patty Gasso’s No. 1-ranked Oklahoma Sooners (39-1) hit the road on Tuesday for their final non-confernece game of the regular season. Getting the weekend off after a busy stretch, OU should be well rested to head north to face the Wichita State Shockers (37-10-1) in a one-off before the season finale against Oklahoma State.