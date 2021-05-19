OU’s Patty Gasso objects to some of the NCAA Softball Tournament Selection Committee’s decisions

NORMAN, Okla. — There were some really curious decisions with respect to seeding in the NCAA Softball Tournament on this past Sunday evening. They’ve been fairly well documented, but the top-seeded Sooners’ potential Super Regional opponent, No. 16 Washington, and a host of other PAC-12 schools’ placement, as well as ACC regular season champion Clemson having to go to No. 3 seed Alabama were a few that, quite frankly, just didn’t make much sense.