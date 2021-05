To the liking of New York Rangers fans, the kids have been shining as of late. Kaapo Kakko and Alexis Lafreniere seem to be hitting their stride late in the season and look to carry this momentum over into next year. Vitaly Kravtsov has impressed on both ends of the ice, and the likes of Lauri Pajuniemi and Will Cuylle are still yet to arrive. But what does the rise of New York’s young stars mean for Broadway’s No. 20?