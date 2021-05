BASILE - Louisiana State Police says a missing toddler may be with his mother, who doesn't have legal custody of the boy, and he may be in "imminent danger." State Police issued a missing/endangered child alert Wednesday afternoon for Ashton Michael Willis. He was last seen Sunday, May 9, on Second Street in Basile, Louisiana. Police said he was last seen with his non-custodial mother, 32-year-old Ashley Nicole Bang.