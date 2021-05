Gaza is being reduced to rubble as the latest confrontations between Israelis and Palestinians threaten to escalate into a full-scale war.Israel bombarded the territory with dozens of airstrikes on Wednesday morning while Hamas continued to fire rockets at Tel Aviv in the most serious outbreak of violence since the 2014 Gaza War.Boris Johnson is among the world leaders calling for an “urgent de-escalation of tensions” as he urged leaders in the region to “step back from the brink.”But as politicians and international bodies issue statements condemning the latest eruption in tensions, civilians have shared more poignant messages.They have used...