FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) — Governor Beshear says Kentucky’s coronavirus-related capacity restrictions, as well as the state’s mask mandate, will largely end on June 11. Beshear announced Friday that masks will still be required on public transportation, schools, long-term care facilities and other locations that serve the “most vulnerable.” The governor urged people to get vaccinated if they want to take their masks off. Roughly 53% of Kentucky adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Kentucky opened up vaccinations to residents ages 12 to 15 on Thursday. Beshear added that the end of restrictions would not prevent businesses from requiring masks if they chose to do so.