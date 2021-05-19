newsbreak-logo
Florida Government

What Comes Next for Florida Gaming Compact and Sports Betting

By Ryan Butler
actionnetwork.com
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida lawmakers approved a sweeping gaming compact with the State’s Seminole tribe Wednesday that would allow online and retail sports betting but faces possible federal and state legal challenges that could prohibit its ratification in part or in its entirety. In what is at least politically the simplest part of...

Gamblinglegalsportsreport.com

DraftKings, FanDuel Start Pitching Florida Sports Betting Inclusion

Sports betting in Florida could become a monopoly, but DraftKings and FanDuel are working hard to make sure that does not happen. That is according to Jim Allen, CEO of Seminole Gaming and chairman of Hard Rock International. His comments to the Senate Appropriations Committee came during the first day of Florida’s special session to consider the newly negotiated compact between the Seminole Indians and the state of Florida:
Florida Governmentcbs12.com

Lawmakers reconvene to debate sports betting compact

(CBS12) — On Monday, lawmakers reconvened in Tallahassee for a special session to debate an online sports betting compact. After a quick ceremonial opening, it's back to work for Florida lawmakers. Over the next few days, they will hammer out how online sports betting will be regulated in Florida. The...
Florida Government850wftl.com

Florida lawmakers gamble on sports betting during special session

State lawmakers are taking up a gambling deal during a special session which starts Monday. The deal was signed by Governor DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe legalizing sports betting at the end of April. Republican state Representative Chip LaMarca, of Lighthouse Point, says it’s time for Florida to cash in on the billions. LaMarca says there is support for the measure on both sides of the aisle.
Florida GovernmentHerald Tribune

Sports betting should have a place in Florida | EDITORIAL

The sports betting industry is here to stay. Indeed it’s poised to keep expanding at warp speed: according to the gambling regulatory website Vixio.com, the U.S. sports betting industry is already worth anywhere from $2.9 billion to $3.2 billion in terms of market size – and it’s expected to be worth $7.9 billion to $10.7 billion in annual gross revenue by 2025.
Florida Governmentthecapitolist.com

New poll shows Florida voters overwhelmingly support the Seminole Gaming Compact

A new poll commissioned by the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association (FRLA), in cooperation with the Seminole Tribe of Florida, shows that likely Florida voters overwhelmingly support the new Gaming Compact by more than three to one, with 62 percent in favor and only 17 percent opposed, as it nears approval by the Florida Legislature in a Special Session beginning Monday, May 17.
Florida GovernmentPosted by
Forbes

Florida’s Gambling Compact Set Up To Fail? Federal Rejection Of Mobile Sports Betting Likely To Trigger A Tribal Monopoly

When the Florida Legislature convenes next week for a special session, lawmakers will be asked to approve a new tribal-state gambling compact that veers decidedly and aggressively across tribal borders. The new compact gives the Seminole Tribe of Florida— the largest tribal gaming operator in the United States—exclusive control over all sports betting conducted statewide, including over mobile devices (regardless of the bettor’s location) and at licensed racetracks and jai-alai facilities located well beyond tribal borders. This arrangement, however, brazenly flouts the 1988 federal law which allows states and Indian tribes to enter into compacts for Class III gaming activities, such as sports betting. That federal law—known as the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (or “IGRA” for short)—mandates that any gaming activities authorized under a state-tribal gaming compact occur only “on Indian lands,” which is specifically defined by IGRA to mean “all lands within the limits of any Indian reservation” or any lands held in trust by the United States for the benefit of any Indian tribe. The new compact, however, authorizes an extensive amount of gambling off tribal lands, such as every online sports bet (unless the customer is physically located on Indian lands) and all sports wagers placed from betting windows or kiosks physically located at licensed pari-mutuel facilities.
Florida Governmentvegasslotsonline.com

Florida Lawmakers Reveal Plans for Special Legislative Session to Consider Gaming Compact

Key Florida lawmakers have revealed details about the special legislative session during which they will be discussing the gaming compact that Governor Ron DeSantis has agreed upon with the Seminole Tribe of Florida. Senate President Wilton Simpson and House Speaker Chris Sprowls issued a joint formal proclamation on Wednesday that officially brings lawmakers back to Tallahassee on May 17.
Florida Governmentspotonflorida.com

Florida poised to offer sports betting under new deal

Florida lawmakers will meet in a special session later this month to discuss a new gambling agreement. The session will focus on the state's 30-year deal with the Seminole tribe. It allows the tribe to expand its gaming, and effectively become the major clearinghouse for legalized... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★
Washington Governmentcasinoconnection.com

Washington Tribe Agrees to Sports Betting Compact

The Suquamish Tribe is the latest of two Washington tribes to reach a sports betting agreement with the state gambling commission. The commission expects more tribes to follow suit. The Washington Indian Gaming Association’s Executive Director Rebecca George said in a statement: “Today’s announcement that the Suquamish Tribe is the...
Ohio GovernmentSportsBook Review

Ohio On Track to Be Next State to Legalize Sports Betting?

The state of Ohio has jumped into the lead of the unofficial race to become the next state to be welcomed into the bustling US legal sports betting family. Years of talk seems to finally be becoming to a head in the state with legislators finally taking tangible steps toward launching what they hope to be an elite-all encompassing platform.
Nebraska GovernmentDemocrat-Herald

Senators OK sports betting, but not on Husker home games

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Sports fans in Nebraska may soon be able to bet legally on nearly all collegiate and professional events, but not on the Huskers when they play at home. Lawmakers tweaked a gambling regulation bill on Thursday that would allow sports betting, excluding the home games of instate teams in an effort to pick up enough supportive votes to pass it. The new measure would apply to schools including the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Creighton University Bluejays.
WildlifeScientific American

First Genetically Modified Mosquitoes Released in U.S. Are Hatching Now

This week, mosquito eggs placed in the Florida Keys are expected to hatch tens of thousands of genetically modified mosquitoes, a result of the first U.S. release of such insects in the wild. A biotechnology firm called Oxitec delivered the eggs in late April as part of a federally approved experiment to study the use of genetic engineering—rather than insecticides—to control disease-carrying mosquito populations. The move targets an invasive species, called Aedes aegypti, that carries Zika, dengue, chikungunya, yellow fever and other potentially deadly diseases, some of which are on the rise in Florida.
Ohio GovernmentVindy.com

What is right for Ohio when sports betting

“Ohio is at the cusp of catching up with its neighbors by legalizing sports wagering and providing them with a regulated and safe alternative that will move them away from the black market,” said Rick Limardo, vice president of government affairs for MGM Resorts in recent testimony to the Ohio Senate Select Committee on Gaming.
Florida LifestyleOrlando Sentinel

#OSNow PODCAST: Sports betting could be coming to Florida and the love affair with White Castle (Ep. 647)

Orlando Sentinel Now afternoon update for Monday, May 10, 2021. Listen as our reporters, editors and columnists discuss stories that are important to Central Florida: Apple podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify or OrlandoSentinel.com/Conversations. Casinos aren’t coming to Orlando, Seminole Tribe insists, but sports betting could be everywhere (:41) White Castle inspires cult-level...