Washington Government

Konnowac Pass soon will get a new road surface

By PHIL FEROLITO Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSoon Konnowac Pass soon will get a new surface, thanks to a $2.2 million project approved Tuesday by Yakima County Commissioners. The project aims to resurface a 5.5-mile stretch of the pass— from the Yakima Valley Highway to Konnowac Pass Y Road — and will be paid for with county transportation funds.

