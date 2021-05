Mayor Bill de Blasio: Alright, everybody. This is really exciting. Here we have the best way to get to people – take it to the streets, take it to the people. Here we have the vaccination bus, the vaccine bus that goes out to where the people are. And you're seeing something amazing in here. Hundreds of people each day could get vaccinated here and the great people who work on this vaccination effort, they talk to people, they go up to them and talk to them, they answer their questions, they address their concerns. This is the best kind of grassroots medicine. I want to thank everyone who was part of it, special thank you to Dr. Torian Easterling, First Deputy Commissioner of Department of Health in New York City. Thank you to your team.