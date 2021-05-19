newsbreak-logo
Moody AFB revises COVID-19 restrictions

By Terry Richards terry.richards@gaflnews.com
Valdosta Daily Times
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMOODY AIR FORCE BASE — Regulations on masks for COVID-19 prevention have been eased at Moody Air Force Base, according to a statement from the base. All fully vaccinated personnel will no longer have to wear masks indoors or outdoors, the statement said. Masks will still be required on public transport and patient care areas to be determined by the 23rd Medical Group.

