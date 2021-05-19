Paranormal Productions

Goofy horror is definitely something that people are into and there’s a good reason for it when it works. Wellington Paranormal, a spinoff of What We Do in the Shadows, is slated to make its way to the US this coming July and will be airing on the CW, go figure. The CW has been pretty good about keeping up with some of the hottest shows and while it’s definitely known as a landing site for DC-based programs it’s also been a popular network for grabbing up other properties that have been just as effective in their own right. Wellington Paranormal is a horror mockumentary that takes place in New Zealand and has been fairly popular over the years as it’s managed to gain a second and now a third season before it interested someone enough to think about bringing it over to the US. It kind of sounds as though the show manages to cover a wide variety of horror-themed ideas and as such it’s bound to be a least somewhat popular in the states since as anyone should be able to guess, horror is a pretty big thing here. But the different types of horror that people of the US enjoy range from the ridiculous and extremely low-budget to the high class and artistic movies that are far more cerebral in nature and tend to cater to those that are far more intellectual and need a different type of stimulation. To many, horror is essentially something that terrifies people, that disgusts them, that gets them out of their seats and ready to run for the door since they can’t stomach what’s been put in front of them. But then again, it also lends itself to comedy now and then since there are plenty of elements in horror that are so hard to believe that they become comical in nature after a while.