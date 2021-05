Our overall wellness and well-being are vitalfor good health, and taking good care of our mental health can keep us healthy and happy. To get the most from life, you must look after your mental health with as much importance as you look after your physical health. Unless you are in the right frame of mind, you can never lead a healthy and happy life. Having a positive outlook in life takes care of our emotional and social well-being, which adds up to our overall wellness and well-being. In addition, the state of your mental health determines how you relate to others, how you handle stress, and influence the choices you make in life.