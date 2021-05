The Silver City Museum is unveiling Unpacking Silver, a special series of seven presentations and discussions taking place on Saturday mornings from June to August. Each talk will focus on a theme from Southwest New Mexican history, from its pre-colonial origins through the development of Silver City as a modern American town. Community conversation is a primary goal of Upacking Silver. Each presentation will be followed by an open discussion where audience members are invited to ask questions, bring viewpoints and suggest ways to expand the project.