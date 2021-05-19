The warm up will continue through the rest of the week.

Effective: 2021-05-06 13:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cape Girardeau; Scott The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Alexander County in southern Illinois Central Scott County in southeastern Missouri Southern Cape Girardeau County in southeastern Missouri * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 113 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Delta, or 8 miles west of Chaffee, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Scott City, Chaffee, Oran, Benton, Morley, Kelso, Delta, Dutchtown, Olive Branch, Horseshoe Lake Conservation Area, Allenville, Commerce and Lambert. This includes Interstate 55 between Mile Markers 77 and 93. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH