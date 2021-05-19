The warm up will continue through the rest of the week.

Effective: 2021-05-06 13:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-06 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Cape Girardeau; Scott The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northern Scott County in southeastern Missouri Southern Cape Girardeau County in southeastern Missouri * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 123 PM CDT, a trained spotter reported a tornado located near Allenville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Locations along the Scott and Cape Girardeau County border. This includes Interstate 55 between Mile Markers 76 and 93. TORNADO...OBSERVED HAIL...1.50IN