Watonwan County deputies may have solved a couple of theft cases with one arrest last Friday. According to the Watonwan County Sheriff’s Report in this week’s Mt. Lake-Butterfield Observer-Advocate, deputies arrested a 37-year-old Madelia man at 7:25 a.m. He is suspected of stealing a Cub Cadet mower from the Runnings store in New Ulm on Friday, plus a trailer theft that occurred at Hanska the previous day.