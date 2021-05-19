Special Weather Statement issued for Crane, Upton by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crane; Upton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN PECOS...SOUTH CENTRAL ECTOR...CRANE AND NORTHWESTERN UPTON COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM CDT At 416 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles northwest of Crane, moving east at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Crane, Cordona Lake and Crane County Airport.alerts.weather.gov