Tuscaloosa (Ala.) – The top seeded Florida Gators (42-8) will be playing for the SEC Tournament Championship on Saturday after defeating the No. 4-seed Missouri Tigers (38-15) Friday in a game that came down to the last out of the contest. Florida would win the game 7-6 on a walk-off error by Missouri shortstop Jenna Laird who mishandled a very difficult and hard hit ball by the Gators’ Jamie Hoover. With Katie Kistler on third at the time of contact, Hoover beat out the eventual throw and Kistler scored on the play. It would be reviewed for what seemed like forever, but the safe call at first stood and the Gators had the come-from-behind win to propel them to a matchup with Alabama on Saturday for the SEC Tournament Championship.