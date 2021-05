THE ISSUE: County needs a new animal shelter. OUR OPINION: Build new facility, and soon. The county has talked for years about the need for a new facility to replace the old animal shelter near the Inverness airport. This has been a hot topic in the community and recently there was talk from the county commission about retrofitting the existing facility instead of building a new shelter. That would have been a short-term solution, throwing good money at bad, so it’s encouraging it quickly died at the Tuesday commission meeting, where commissioners voted 3-2 to move ahead with plans for a new facility. The county will start planning for an $8 million to $9 million shelter on county-owned property in Lecanto.