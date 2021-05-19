newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Hackers targeted SolarWinds earlier than previously known

By ERIC TUCKER
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 8 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18feQK_0a4tPocG00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The hackers who carried out the massive SolarWinds intrusion were in the software company's system as early as January 2019, months earlier than previously known, the company's top official said Wednesday.

SolarWinds had previously traced the origins of the hack to the fall of 2019 but now believes that hackers were doing “very early recon activities” as far back as the prior January, according to Sudhakar Ramakrishna, the company's president and chief executive officer.

“The tradecraft that the attackers used was extremely well-done and extremely sophisticated, where they did everything possible to hide in plain sight, so to speak," Ramakrishna said during a discussion hosted by the RSA Conference.

The SolarWinds hack, which U.S. officials have linked to the Russian government, is one in a series of major breaches that has prompted a major cybersecurity focus from the Biden administration. By seeding the company's widely used software update with malicious code, hackers were able to penetrate the networks of multiple U.S. government agencies and private sector corporations in an apparent act of cyberespionage.

Also Wednesday, Ramakrishna apologized for the way the company during congressional testimony earlier this year had publicly blamed an intern for poor password security protocols. That public attribution of blame, he said, was “not appropriate.”

“I have long held a belief system and an attitude that you never flog failure. You want your employees, including interns, to make mistakes and learn from those mistakes and together we become better," he added. "Obviously you don't want to make the same mistake over and over again. You want to improve.”

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
582
Followers
8K+
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Cybersecurity Breaches#Malicious Code#Security Breaches#Attackers#Ap#The Rsa Conference#Cyberespionage#Company#Major Breaches#Networks#U S Officials#Russian Government#U S Government#Chief Executive Officer#Origins#Congressional Testimony#Interns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
SolarWinds
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
Industryyournews.com

Great Reset: Hackers Target Freight Trailer Maker With Ransomware Attack

Rail operator CSX and the Canadian fuel distributor Parkland also targeted in attacks. Amid a ransomware attack shutting down a major US pipeline, hackers targeted a manufacturer of freight trailers for 18 wheelers. California-based Utility Trailer Manufacturing said a ransomware gang leaked over 5 gigabytes of company data to the...
IndustryCNN

Hackers paralyzed a pipeline. Banks and stock exchanges are even bigger targets

New York (CNN Business) — Hackers are holding one of America's most important pipelines hostage, a stunning development that should serve as a warning to even bigger targets: the nation's financial industry. The nightmare scenario is that a Colonial Pipeline-style ransomware attack disrupts major banks or even financial markets, dealing...
Public SafetyFudzilla

Hackers are targeting essential industries

Hackers are taking advantage of the global destabilisation by targeting essential industries and common vulnerabilities from the shift to remote working, according to a new report from NTT. The outfit's 2021 Global Threat Intelligence Report (GTIR) said that manufacturing, healthcare and finance industries all saw an increase in attacks globally...
Worldamericanmilitarynews.com

US and UK release details on Russia’s SolarWinds hackers

The U.S. and U.K. released details on Friday about how Russia’s foreign intelligence service operates in cyberspace, the latest effort to try to disrupt future attacks. The report contains technical resources about the group’s tactics, including breaching email in order to find passwords and other information to further infiltrate organizations, in addition to providing software flaws commonly exploited by the hackers. It also offers details about how network administrators can counter the attackers’ tactics.
WorldBakersfield Californian

US and UK reveal code flaws abused by SolarWinds hackers

WASHINGTON –The U.S. and U.K. released details on Friday about how Russia’s foreign intelligence service operates in cyberspace, the latest effort to try to disrupt future attacks. The report contains technical resources about the group’s tactics, including breaching email in order to find passwords and other information to further infiltrate...
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Duke CEO says utilities know ‘we are a target’ for hackers

The cyberattack on the biggest fuel pipeline system in the U.S. is a stark reminder that America’s energy infrastructure is a tempting, and vulnerable, target for hackers. “The industry understands that we are a target,” said Lynn Good, chief executive officer of Duke Energy Corp., in a Bloomberg Television interview on Monday. “A level of vigilance is required.”
U.S. PoliticsTimes-Herald

High-tech vulnerability

The United States has by far the largest defense budget in the world — $778 billion last year, more than the next 11 countries combined. But hackers for criminal organizations and adversarial nations like Russia have been penetrating those defenses for years, and likely doing it for comparatively bargain-basement prices.
U.S. Politicsindustryleadersmagazine.com

IRS and Justice Department investigating crypto exchange Binance

The Internal Revenue Service and Department of Justice are investigating the cryptocurrency exchange Binance. Singapore-based Binance was co-founded in 2017 by Changpeng Zhao, and is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world. The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is probing money laundering and tax-related offenses on the platform by any US citizen. They are investigating whether any illegal trading of derivatives linked to digital tokens was done. The United States residents can only purchase these kinds of products from firms registered with the CFTC.
Foreign PolicyCourthouse News Service

US Hits Myanmar Ministers, Central Bank Chief With Sanctions

WASHINGTON (AFP) — The U.S. Treasury slapped sanctions on 16 senior Myanmar officials and family members Monday, citing their support for the government’s “violent and lethal attacks” against the country’s pro-democracy movement. Among those placed on the Treasury’s blacklist were four members of the military junta’s State Administration Council, seven...
Maryland Governmentfedscoop.com

DISA issues zero-trust reference architecture for Defense Department

The DISA and JFHQ-DODIN Headquarters Building at Fort Meade, Maryland. (Photo by Kevin Headtke/ DOD) The Pentagon’s IT support agency recently issued an initial zero-trust reference architecture to put the entire Department of Defense on the same page implementing modern cybersecurity practices. The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) released version...
WorldBBC

Cyber-crime: Irish health system targeted twice by hackers

Ireland's healthcare system has twice been targeted in cyber-crime attacks, it has been confirmed. The Department of Health said it shut down its IT systems after a ransomware attack on Thursday. A similar attack on the Health Service Executive (HSE) on Friday caused "substantial" cancellations to outpatient services. The same...
Healththefreshtoast.com

State Governments Are Starting To Ban Delta-8 THC

Last month, a warning was raised by a chemist on the constituents of delta-8 THC, its production techniques, and other unknowns. Delta-8 THC is fast becoming an ever-present compound. While this may seem like good news, it is a thing of concern. There seems to be a lot of misinformation about this compound, with a lot of concerns about the production, labeling, and marketing strategy.