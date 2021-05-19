Real Veggie Cafe Brings Vegan Caribbean Soul Food to Jamaica, Queens
The vegan boom in New York continues with this month’s opening of the family-run Real Veggie Cafe in Jamaica, Queens, which focuses on a mashup of southern Black American soul food and Caribbean cuisine based on meat-free cooking. Located at 106-13 Guy R Brewer Boulevard, it joins a select group of vegan Caribbean restaurants such as Richmond Hill’s Veggie Castle II and Crown Heights’s Ital Kitchen BK, which specializes in Rastafarian food.ny.eater.com