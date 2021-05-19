newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Real Veggie Cafe Brings Vegan Caribbean Soul Food to Jamaica, Queens

By Caroline Shin
Eater
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe vegan boom in New York continues with this month’s opening of the family-run Real Veggie Cafe in Jamaica, Queens, which focuses on a mashup of southern Black American soul food and Caribbean cuisine based on meat-free cooking. Located at 106-13 Guy R Brewer Boulevard, it joins a select group of vegan Caribbean restaurants such as Richmond Hill’s Veggie Castle II and Crown Heights’s Ital Kitchen BK, which specializes in Rastafarian food.

ny.eater.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
Queens, NY
Food & Drinks
State
Tennessee State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
City
Jamaica, NY
City
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Restaurants
Queens, NY
Lifestyle
City
Lynbrook, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan Food#Food Insecurity#Food Drink#Culinary Cooking#Healthy Cooking#Black American#Richmond Hill#Veggie Castle Ii#Crown Heights#Ital Kitchen Bk#Saltfish#Scotch#Ackee#St Andrew Parish#Protestant#Christian#Andrews University#Laurelbrook Academy#Covid#Queens Together
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
SocietyNiagara Gazette

A Facebook food group comes together to make a cookbook

NEW YORK — The pandemic gave them lemons. So they made lemon rosemary chicken. A Facebook group that swapped homemade recipes after restaurants were shuttered during lockdown has blossomed into a vibrant online community and has now produced a cookbook. “In the Quarantine Kitchen” offers some 120 recipes from pastas...
Healthnyconthecheap.com

Free Fries at Shake Shack for Vaccinated Customers

The deal is valid in NYC only, for an order of Crinkle Cut Fries, with the purchase of a burger or chicken sandwich. Shake Shack has teamed up with the NYC Mayor’s Office to help get more New Yorkers to vaccinated. The popular NYC-based chain is just the latest company...
Sportsqueenseagle.com

Queens cyclists fight for right to use Astoria greenway

Around two dozen cyclists clanged on their bells as they rode around a hidden public greenway in Astoria over the weekend. As their ringing reverberated off the water, the riders reclaimed a space they say has been uninviting at best, and stolen from them at worst. The group of cyclists,...
Lifestylefashionweekdaily.com

Inspiring Women: Talking Bling With The Founders Of Covetable Jewelry Brand Jemma Wynne

The latest installment in our Inspiring Women series: Jenny Klatt and Stephanie Wynne Lalin of divine fine jewelry brand Jemma Wynne. The kindred spirits met while working in the industry many years ago, and immediately knew they should create a company together based on their mutual admiration for one another and their shared impeccable taste. Said aesthetic has now found influential fans in the likes of January Jones, Rihanna, Scarlett Johansson, Mila Kunis, and Olivia Palermo—but it’s their loyal legion of real New Yorkers who keep the founders’ passion for the brand flowing. Here, the duo tell The Daily about where it all began, where it’s going, and what we need to know about their new 1970s-esque Zodiac chains. We don’t need our horoscope reading to tell us we need and want one, stat!
Government13 WHAM

Curfew for NY outdoor dining lifted; indoor dining curfew lifts May 31

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — (WHAM) - Starting Monday, there is no longer a state-mandated midnight curfew for outdoor dining restaurants. Curfews were set by New York State to limit the spread of COVID-19. The curfew for indoor dining lifts May 31. Shamrock Jack's in Irondequoit can keep can keep their patio...
Governmentmonroecopost.com

Local artists featured in Schweinfurth’s ‘Made in NY’

“Made in NY 2021” will open at the Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn, on June 12 with 73 pieces by 69 artists who represent 44% of the counties in New York state. This is the 25th year the art center has held the annual juried exhibit and the...
New York City, NYfashionista.com

AMANDA UPRICHARD Is Hiring A Fashion Marketing Director In New York, NY

Amanda Uprichard clothing is sold primarily in the US through upscale department stores, boutique shops, and online. Reporting to the Founder, the Marketing Director will have the experience to recognize emerging fashion trends, as well as anticipate customer desires. If you are a highly motivated individual who loves fashion, comes to work “dressed to impress” and thrives in a friendly fast paced team environment, this may be the job for you!
Healthqueenseagle.com

Nursing homes see rise in empty beds

Leaders in the nursing home and long term care field are warning that rapidly increasing vacancies in their facilities could spell doom for the industry and families who rely on their care. A host of factors stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic have driven vacancy rates in long term care facilities...
GovernmentPrinceton University

Historic Houses of Queens

Rob MacKay ’89 explores the historic districts of Queens, New York City, featuring hidden-gem homes once occupied by founding fathers, Wall Street tycoons, Jazz Age entertainers, and other famous figures. By studying the architecture and personality of these homes, McKay considers the real people who lived in them and the stories they left behind.
Governmenttheforumnewsgroup.com

Queens Chamber Hosts ‘Virtual Queens Day’

The Queens Chamber of Commerce recently hosted its annual Queens Day in Albany event to recognize local businesses that have weathered the pandemic. The Queens Chamber of Commerce recently hosted its annual Queens Day in Albany event to recognize local businesses that have weathered the pandemic, and to discuss future economic recovery efforts in the borough.