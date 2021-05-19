Billionaire Financier Plunks Down $49 Million for Palm Beach New Build

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Great location spacious Townhouse with and open courtyard and privacy fence with newly installed roof and carpet. Literally walking distance from Target ,whole food and Outlet mall and only 5 mins to Downtown City Place and Beach .Move in ready. Tuck in a corner no house in front . The unit is in the process of being restored to a two bedroom unit and the positioning of the additional bedroom is such that it does not block the spectacular ocean view that runs the length of the unit. The bedroom addition is a work in progress. Currently only one bedroom is in tact.This is a must see. Ask about remaining assessments. All information deemed to be accurate but should be verified prior to purchase as errors can occur. One of a kind. This unit is floor to ceiling glass and all ocean and sky as you walk in. Steps to Ocean, Heated Pool & Ocean Front Community Room with Ocean views "Like being on a Cruise Ship" plus Kitchen, Barbeque Area & Sauna - Separate Exercise Room, Two Pool Tables, and 1 Ping Pong Table- Business Center/Library, Cardroom & Large Entertainment/Party/Meeting room with Kitchen - Great Community with Reserves and Excellent On-Site Management - Intracoastal Walkway across the street for Walking, Biking & Enjoying Nature -Walk to Plaza Del Mar Publix Shopping center with three Restaurants and The Eau Spa Hotel (former Ritz Carlton). Don't miss this 1930's historical gem with a private tropical garden and parking for 3 cars and potentially more. The property consists of five offices/bedrooms with four bathrooms, one powder room, laundry room, kitchen, large first-floor open area/living room, enclosed sun porch, break-room, and additional open area. Two (2) HVAC units (one per floor), plus gas service to the property.HUB ZONE certified subdistrict preserves the historic character of the residential structures by supporting single-family uses and the adaptive reuse of large homes for professional office uses.