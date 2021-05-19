newsbreak-logo
Real Estate

Billionaire Financier Plunks Down $49 Million for Palm Beach New Build

By Liz Lucking
mansionglobal.com
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe property market in the Florida enclave of Palm Beach has been recording high-end deal after high-end deal of late, as wealthy buyers rush to the Sunshine State amid the coronavirus and the ease of remote work. The latest multimillion-dollar mansion to change hands comes in the form of a...

www.mansionglobal.com
State
Florida State
BusinessThe Post and Courier

SC apartment giant buys out firm with industrial real estate know-how

A Charleston company that built a global real estate empire on apartments is increasing its exposure to industrial properties. Greystar Real Estate Partners announced May 17 that it has acquired the 55 percent stake in a Texas firm that it didn't already own. Financial details of the acquisition of Thackeray...
Real Estateamlu.com

Billionaire Pats Owner Robert Kraft Pays $43M for New Build in the Hamptons

Robert Kraft—owner of the New England Patriots—made an investment in the Hamptons summer lifestyle this spring, securing for the warmer weather a beachfront estate in Southampton. According to The Wall Street Journal, the towering 7,000 sq. ft. waterfront modern required an outlay of $43 million. The transaction took place off market.
Florida GovernmentPalm Beach Daily News

37 Palm Beach properties added to new FEMA flood hazard zones

Three dozen town homeowners will be required to get flood insurance under new Federal Emergency Management Agency hazard maps, and time is running out for those who want to appeal that determination. Thirty-seven homes within the town that sit along the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean were added into...
Florida BusinessCommercial Observer

Palm Beach Gardens Office Trades For $31M

An office complex that includes an urgent care center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fl., sold for $30.5 million, according to public records and information from CBRE. An affiliate of National Business Parks, a New Jersey-based developer of office and laboratory space, bought the 96,000-square-foot building located at 3250 PGA Boulevard, according to public records. The sale of the property, Gardens Plaza, includes a 9-story office building, a two-story medical office building and a development pad, according to CBRE. The sale equates to $315 per square foot.
Florida Businessbdb.org

THE WHO'S WHO EFFECT IN PALM BEACH

Jonathan Adler considers himself first and foremost a potter rather than the owner of a global home furnishings business. His creative side is what drove Mr. Adler and his husband, Simon Doonan, to buy a home on Palm Beach Island in March 2020. “Palm Beach just has a singular place...
Florida BusinessPosted by
West Palm Beach Voice

Check out these West Palm Beach homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Great location spacious Townhouse with and open courtyard and privacy fence with newly installed roof and carpet. Literally walking distance from Target ,whole food and Outlet mall and only 5 mins to Downtown City Place and Beach .Move in ready. Tuck in a corner no house in front .<p><strong>For open house information, contact Ishrat Ahmed, Keller Williams - PGA West at 561-318-7240</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwS2VsbGVyJTIwV2lsbGlhbXMlMjBSZWFsdHklMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtS1ctMTE1MjE0NzclMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> One of a kind. This unit is floor to ceiling glass and all ocean and sky as you walk in. The unit is in the process of being restored to a two bedroom unit and the positioning of the additional bedroom is such that it does not block the spectacular ocean view that runs the length of the unit. The bedroom addition is a work in progress. Currently only one bedroom is in tact.This is a must see. Ask about remaining assessments. All information deemed to be accurate but should be verified prior to purchase as errors can occur.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Keith Brian Vanderlaan, Sotheby's Intl. Realty, Inc. ( at 561-659-3555</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmVhY2hlc01MUyUyMC8lMjBGbGV4bWxzLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVJNTFNGTC1SWC0xMDY5MjM4OSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Paradise Starts Here! 2/2 1174 Sq Ft Condo - Enjoy Ocean & Pool View from Balcony - New Impact Windows & Sliding Doors also Accordion Shutters (which can be removed) - New A/C & Water Heater - Newer Appliances except for Stove $500 Credit. Steps to Ocean, Heated Pool & Ocean Front Community Room with Ocean views "Like being on a Cruise Ship" plus Kitchen, Barbeque Area & Sauna - Separate Exercise Room, Two Pool Tables, and 1 Ping Pong Table- Business Center/Library, Cardroom & Large Entertainment/Party/Meeting room with Kitchen - Great Community with Reserves and Excellent On-Site Management - Intracoastal Walkway across the street for Walking, Biking & Enjoying Nature -Walk to Plaza Del Mar Publix Shopping center with three Restaurants and The Eau Spa Hotel (former Ritz Carlton).<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kent Weiss, Fairway Palms Realty at 561-705-5088</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmVhY2hlc01MUyUyMC8lMjBNYXRyaXguJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtUkFHRkxGTC1GMTAyNzc1NjklMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Perfect location to live and/or work (zoned for both). Don't miss this 1930's historical gem with a private tropical garden and parking for 3 cars and potentially more. The property consists of five offices/bedrooms with four bathrooms, one powder room, laundry room, kitchen, large first-floor open area/living room, enclosed sun porch, break-room, and additional open area. Two (2) HVAC units (one per floor), plus gas service to the property.HUB ZONE certified subdistrict preserves the historic character of the residential structures by supporting single-family uses and the adaptive reuse of large homes for professional office uses.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Derek J Morgan, USRealty.com, LLP at 866-807-9087</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmVhY2hlc01MUyUyMC8lMjBGbGV4bWxzLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVJNTFNGTC1SWC0xMDY3OTkxNyUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>
Governmentyieldpro.com

Parkview Financial provides $30 million construction loan for 12-story apartment building on Manhattan’s Lower East Side

Parkview Financial announced it has provided a $30 million construction loan to 63 Pitt Street, LLC for the construction of a 12-story, 59-unit, 40,773-square-foot (sf) apartment building located at 63 Pitt Street in New York City. The site totals 5,025 sf and is located on the west side of Pitt Street in the Lower East Side neighborhood of Manhattan. Completion is anticipated for July 2022.
California BusinessPosted by
OK! Magazine

Suzanne Somers Sells Glamorous Desert Compound For $8.5 Million — Tour The Palm Spring Estate With Five Separate Buildings

Suzanne Somers' glamorous desert compound in Palm Springs, Calif., has been snatched up at the full asking price of $8.5 million. Somers and her husband, Alan Hamel, first put their estate on the market years ago but re-listed the property in January for $8.5 million, which was a dramatic decline from its original $35 million in 2008.
Florida LifestyleWPBF News 25

Cruise business excited to return to Port of Palm Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Cruise line industry officials at the Port of Palm Beach say they plan to sail again, starting this summer. Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line CEO Oneil Khosa is excited to be back. "I can tell you one thing it's going to be in July," Khosa said. According...
Texas BusinessKFDM-TV

Sabine Pilots to move into new multi-million dollar building

The Sabine Pilots who guide massive ships up and down rivers is preparing to move into a new multi-million-dollar building. The president of the pilots says tariffs collected from ships they maintain helped build the new headquarters facility. He says the new facility was built without any public money, grants...
Virginia BusinessCommercial Observer

Driftwood Capital Acquires Hyatt Regency Fairfax Hotel in Virginia

Driftwood Capital, a Miami-based real estate investment company, has acquired the Hyatt Regency Fairfax, a 316-key hotel in Fairfax, Va., and will rebrand the property as a Hilton to be managed by Driftwood Hospitality Management. A joint venture between Songy Highroads and the Carlyle Group, which refinanced the property in...
Florida Lifestyleonekingslane.com

Pretty Pastels in Palm Beach

When designer Caroline Rafferty’s friends Melanie Charlton Fowler of Clos-ette and her husband, Jordan, came to her, they had a specific vision. They wanted Lyford Cay meets Palm Beach. Caroline, a House Beautiful Next Wave designer, was down for the challenge. “Melanie had the whole thing in her head imagined...
Arizona Businessazbigmedia.com

7140 Optima Kierland outpaces leasing market by double

As temperatures in the Valley continue to heat up, the demand for luxury real estate has proven to be just as hot as Optima announced today its North Scottsdale apartment tower, 7140 Optima Kierland, is 95 percent leased less than a year after opening. As the second apartment tower located...
Florida Governmentpalmbeachcivic.org

Palm Beach TV: May 13, 2021

Toxic Algae in Lake Okeechobee, Town Council meeting overview, new police body cams and more. Get the news that is important to you from Palm Beach TV. May 13, 2021 edition. Copy and paste the two lines below to share Palm Beach TV with a friend:. To subscribe to Palm...