newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Park Hills, MO

May. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

Daily Journal
 5 hours ago

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

dailyjournalonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park Hills, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parkland#Sunscreen#Protective Clothing#Weather Data#Park Hills Folks#Cloudy#Winds Sse#Mid Afternoon#65f#Outlook#Periods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Park Hills, MODaily Journal

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 86% chance of rain. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...