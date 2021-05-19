May. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Parkland

This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.