Dogs are truly a man’s best friend. They’re great companions for nearly every aspect of life — from sleeping to eating, playing, swimming, running and everything in between. For all they give us, it’s important to take care of them well in return. Giving them the right dog food, training them well and making sure they’ve got plenty of toys to play with are great first steps. Making sure they get plenty of exercise at the dog park or on the trails is another great way to ensure they’re cared for — and what better form of exercise is there than a classic game of fetch with a dog frisbee?