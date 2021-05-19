$1.3 million progressive jackpot lottery ticket sold in Philadelphia
A progressive top prize-winning ticket worth $1,361,339 for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Extreme Green game was sold at a Lottery retailer in Philadelphia on Wednesday, May 19. Sunoco, 630 Walnut Lane, Philadelphia, receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Extreme Green is a $20 Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes starting at $200,000. Fast Play games print on-demand from a Lottery sales terminal or self-service touch-screen vending terminal and are similar to Scratch-Off games, but without the need to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing.www.shorenewsnetwork.com