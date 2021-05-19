newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania Lifestyle

$1.3 million progressive jackpot lottery ticket sold in Philadelphia

By Shared by Shore News Network
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 8 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

A progressive top prize-winning ticket worth $1,361,339 for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Extreme Green game was sold at a Lottery retailer in Philadelphia on Wednesday, May 19. Sunoco, 630 Walnut Lane, Philadelphia, receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Extreme Green is a $20 Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes starting at $200,000. Fast Play games print on-demand from a Lottery sales terminal or self-service touch-screen vending terminal and are similar to Scratch-Off games, but without the need to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing.

www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lottery Tickets#The Lottery#Sales#Extreme Green#Sunoco#Photo Bigstock Photos#Pennsylvania Lottery#Walnut Lane#Scratch Off Games#Fast Play Tickets#Fast Play Prizes#Winners#Selling#Drawing#Retailer#Progressive#Self Service Terminals#Fast Play Games#Press Releases#Applicable Withholding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Google
Related
Pennsylvania Lifestylegenerocity.org

It’s (almost) time to mix it up at Philly Pours

This guest column was written by Torrina Bennett-Michael, director of development at Resources for Human Development. Philly Pours — the annual food and beverage event that helps raise funds for Resources for Human Development‘s programs, which help tens of thousands of people — will take place on June 23, and it is as important now than ever.
Pennsylvania BusinessABC13 Houston

Family has the juice to make watermelon business thrive for decades.

Philadelphia, PA -- At the farthest southwestern tip of Philadelphia, you can find a family of gentlemen running a watermelon stand -- on the same corner for over 35 years. May through October, you will see a van parked at 84th & Lindbergh surrounded by watermelons. Carter's Melons is run by Elijah Carter, with help from some of his brothers - including Joshua, and Aaron - and any combination of their children and grandchildren, depending on the day. The Carter brothers grew up in the business, with their father Dover Carter starting it in the late 1940s in the Mantua section of Philadelphia. Their father had been an activist in Georgia, but after being told to stop helping other Black people register to vote, he continued, and as a result was beaten almost to death. Soon after, he fled to Philadelphia with his wife and their ten children. The brothers are now all in their eighties, and bringing up the next generation to continue the family business. They do not grow the melons, but rather they continue to 'specialize' in them, and have varieties for sale not found in grocery stores.