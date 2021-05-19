Ohio Turnpike driver wins $1 million Mega Million Prize, Jackpot now $515 million

newsbreak-logo
One lucky person driving the Ohio Turnpike holds the ticket to a $1 million Mega Millions prize. Middle Ridge Plaza in Amherst sold the $1-million second-tier prize in last night’s Mega Millions drawing. The ticket holder matched 5-of-5 numbers, but not the Mega Ball number to win the prize. The winner used the Ohio Lottery’s auto pick feature to choose their winning numbers. www.ohiolottery.com/Games/DrawGames/megamillions.

