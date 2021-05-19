Pekin lab identifies COVID-19 variant first seen in India

In PLOS Genetics, researchers from the European Molecular Biology Laboratory, University College London, and elsewhere share findings from a genome-wide association study focused on inner retinal morphology, assessed in more than 31,400 UK Biobank participants using an optical coherence tomography (OCT) approach. With the help of array-based genotyping on a subset of individuals, the team tracked down three visual acuity-associated loci and almost four dozen loci linked to inner retinal thickness, particularly thickness of the retinal nerve fiber layer or ganglion cell inner plexiform layer. Although one of 46 retinal thickness-associated sites overlapped with a locus implicated in glaucoma, the authors note that "glaucoma and genetically determined inner retinal thickness are not on the same genetic pathway and it is, rather, the change of thickness over time that is indicative of the disease."