Illinois Health

Pekin lab identifies COVID-19 variant first seen in India

By WICS/WRSP Staff
newschannel20.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePEKIN, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A lab in Pekin has identified a COVID-19 variant that was first identified in India. The B.1.617 variant, also known as the Indian double mutant variant, was identified by Reditus Laboratories. Reditus officials said this variant is of concern because it carries 13 mutations. Preliminary evidence...

newschannel20.com
