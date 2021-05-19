newsbreak-logo
Medipure Holdings Inc. Announces a Filing of its Provisional Patent for Psoriasis Treatment

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 2 hours ago

Treatment for Inflammatory Skin Conditions Added to Innovative Pharmaceutical Company’s Portfolio of Prescription Medications. Medipure Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“MPI”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Medipure Holdings Inc. (together with MPI, “Medipure” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical incubator committed to discovering and developing proprietary prescription drugs focused on the endocannabinoid system, is pleased to announce the submission of provisional patent application to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) for MP-30X technology entitled “METHODS TO PRODUCE NOVEL FORMULATIONS TO TREAT INFLAMMATORY SKIN CONDITIONS” US 63/179,075 with a filing date of April 23, 2021. This invention relates to a novel topical/dermal formulation for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases including psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and atopic dermatitis.

www.stamfordadvocate.com
