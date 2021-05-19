U.S. Bank to Sponsor MPC21 Virtual & Digital Commerce Event in August 2021, with Interactive Workshop Planned
Banking Leader to Explore How B2B Commerce is Optimizing Digital Transparency, Customer Choice and Cash Flow. MPC Digital Commerce confirmed today that U.S. Bank will kick off its 11th annual conference on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, between 9:30 a.m. and 11:55 a.m CT. Designed to explore modern-day requirements for digital-first enterprises, the half-day workshop will focus on optimizing connectivity, customer relationships and payroll management and will be free to attendees, stated Marla Ellerman, Executive Director, MPC Digital Commerce and MPC21 Virtual.www.stamfordadvocate.com