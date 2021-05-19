newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

U.S. Bank to Sponsor MPC21 Virtual & Digital Commerce Event in August 2021, with Interactive Workshop Planned

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 3 hours ago

Banking Leader to Explore How B2B Commerce is Optimizing Digital Transparency, Customer Choice and Cash Flow. MPC Digital Commerce confirmed today that U.S. Bank will kick off its 11th annual conference on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, between 9:30 a.m. and 11:55 a.m CT. Designed to explore modern-day requirements for digital-first enterprises, the half-day workshop will focus on optimizing connectivity, customer relationships and payroll management and will be free to attendees, stated Marla Ellerman, Executive Director, MPC Digital Commerce and MPC21 Virtual.

www.stamfordadvocate.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Bank#Mpc#Digital Economy#Digital Assets#U S Bancorp#Mobile Commerce#Commerce Content#Interactive Tools#Social Commerce#Digital Technologies#Enterprise Money Movement#U S Bancorp#Visit U S Bank#Mpc Digital Commerce#Customer Choice#B2b Commerce#Digital Tools#Mpc21 Sponsors#Presentation Content#Global Companies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
Real EstateStamford Advocate

Swivel Launches Interactive Space Planning Solution to Create First End-to-End Digital Leasing Platform for Commercial Offices

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. Swivel, a digital leasing platform that enables marketing, leasing, and flexible utilization of office space, today announced the launch of the Swivel Space Planning solution. The interactive virtual solution allows property owners, tenants, architects, and designers to collaborate and generate rapid, cost-effective custom office designs and test fits for each tenant. Swivel is offering the Space Planning solution and its popular Virtual Touring solution as part of its Digital Leasing Platform, now the only platform that streamlines all commercial office marketing, touring, and planning processes for a simpler and accelerated office leasing experience.
Economythepaypers.com

Polaris Bank launches digital bank

Nigeria-based Polaris Bank has launched its Digital Bank, which has been in test mode amongst its staff and customers for some time. The bank will be targeting a new generation of digital natives and immigrants who are socially and financially aware of innovations in self-service and stress-free transactions, as Premium Times reports. The long wait which greeted the launch was to ensure that the platform is robust enough to meet prevailing global standards and support other existing entities in the digital banking ecosystem.
Businessnjbmagazine.com

TD Bank Names Van Volkom as Head of US Consumer Deposits, Products and Payments

Cherry Hill-based TD Bank, America’s Most Convenient Bank, announced the appointment of Alissa Van Volkom as Head of U.S. Consumer Deposits, Products and Payments. In this role, Van Volkom will lead all aspects of TD’s deposit products, including product development, business analytics, sales strategies and support, and customer experience and engagement.
Businesspulse2.com

Corporate FinTech Company FinLync Raises $16 Million

FinLync, a fintech company transforming corporate finance and treasury offices through its renowned products, announced recently that it has closed on a $16 million equity funding round. These are the details. FinLync — a privately held global fintech company transforming corporate finance and treasury offices through its renowned products —...
Technologythespoon.tech

Join the Spoon for a Virtual Restaurant Tech Summit This August

For many, 2020 will go down in history as the year the restaurant biz changed forever. It could also be remembered as the year restaurants absorbed about 10 years’ worth of technological evolution in the span of a few months. But while last year was all about adopting restaurant tech...
Internetchainstoreage.com

Survey: Digital fraud grows along with e-commerce

Shoppers are not the only ones doing more business online since the outbreak of COVID-19. According to a new survey of 2,000 U.S. and U.K. consumers from global card issuing platform Marqeta, 80% of respondents said they increased the amount they shop online during COVID-19. However, the “Marqeta 2021 Online Fraud Report” indicates consumer anxieties around online fraud, as well as actual online fraud rates, are rising in tandem with increased e-commerce participation.
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

Virtual Banking: Kuwait International Bank Partners Digital Transformation Specialist Mobiquity to Streamline Financial Services

a digital transformation enabler, has teamed up with Kuwait International Bank (KIB), in order to support the institution’s goal of becoming a leading all-digital Islamic or Shariah-compliant financial service provider. Through the partnership, KIB will be working with Mobiquity’s team of experienced professionals – including strategy, design, and engineering...
Personal FinanceMiddletown Press

MerchantE Establishes Sponsor Bank Relationship with Fresno First

MerchantE, a leading end-to-end digital commerce platform, has established a new sponsor bank relationship with Fresno First Bank that will allow the company to offer payment processing services to businesses that traditionally have been labelled as high-risk. “Our relationship with Fresno First Bank allows us to expand our merchant portfolio...
InternetSFGate

Grab Your Free Seat at the 2021 MPC Digital Commerce Event!

PHOENIX (PRWEB) May 10, 2021. MPC Digital Commerce has today opened registration for MPC21 Virtual, the 11th annual premier MPC Digital Commerce Event. Organizers confirmed that sponsors will fully subsidize registration costs for the must-attend event, which will bring together thought leaders and innovators from around the world. “It’s critical...
EconomyAmerican Banker

Leading banks to digital: Cloud and open banking

Financial institutions today need to be able to compete and grow in markets where competition is fierce, and regulations and engagement models are changing. To help achieve this and accelerate digital, they must anticipate consumer needs and innovate in ways that offer the right services to their clients. Though things like shifting to the cloud are not new for banks, the last year has given added pressure for IT departments to get out of physical data centers and replace legacy systems. On top of this, the push to open banking, though not yet regulated, is being seen as a way to differentiate from fintechs.
Economyitmunch.com

Commonwealth Bank & BigCommerce partner on e-commerce transformation

Australian multinational bank with business across New Zealand, Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) partners with international ecommerce platform BigCommerce. Through this partnership, the bank says it will make it convenient for small, medium and large businesses to launch and flourish their online stores. Commonwealth Bank announced this partnership on May...
Personal FinanceBusiness Insider

U.S. Bank tries hybrid branches as it adapts to rising digital channel usage

U.S. Bank tests hybrid branches to complement digital channels. With digital banking becoming dominant, the bank's new branches eschew routine banking services and instead dedicate employees to assisting with complex products. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of research reports, charts, and forecasts on the Banking industry. Learn more about becoming a...
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

Cryptos’ Place In Digital Commerce’s ‘Walled Gardens’

We’re seeing it in earnings reports and in a slew of announcements that are coming over the wires, as they say, in press releases and blogs. Cryptocurrencies – beyond their current and wild rides, marked by price volatility, by Dogecoin and tweets touting and bashing various coins – are gaining traction within some commerce ecosystems.
Texas BusinessFort Bend Herald

FBISD to host virtual vendor workshop

Fort Bend ISD’s Small Business Enterprise Program will host its next virtual vendor workshop on Wednesday, May 26, from 2-4 p.m. The vendor workshop is open to small businesses interested in doing business with the district. To register, go online to: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUvd-2rrzojHtRDFDcLJq26nGi-7VJBTiGS?. Topics to be addressed at this month’s workshop...
Businessaithority.com

Liberty Bank Selects Alkami for Digital Banking Platform

Connecticut-based community bank to leverage Alkami for its open platform to further innovate and drive their retail and business customer experience. Alkami Technology Inc., a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for banks and credit unions in the U.S., announced that Liberty Bank of Middletown, Connecticut has signed a long-term contract to leverage the Alkami Platform. The Connecticut-based bank holds more than $7 billion in assets and represents yet another addition to Alkami’s growing list of bank clients.
RetailIndustry Week

Is E-Commerce Part of Your Digital Transformation?

The pandemic put a new emphasis on the importance of leveraging digital channels. There has been a lot of talk about the digital transformation surge throughout the pandemic. Understandably, strategic investments in digital technologies enabled manufacturers to more effective remain operational. Of course, digital transformation goes well beyond the operation...
Medical & Biotechagwired.com

Bayer Plans 5th Youth Ag Summit as Virtual Event

While this is the 5th biennial Youth Ag Summit, it will be the first virtual YAS event. This year’s cohort will also benefit from another exciting YAS first. As an official global partner with Bayer for this year’s forum, the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN), in partnership with technology company Babele, will also provide a virtual idea incubator called YAS University where delegates will continue to learn entrepreneurship and leadership skills, receive coaching from mentors, and improve their own “Thrive for Change” project concepts throughout a 10-week period following the November summit.