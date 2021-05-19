By Design: A nursery with a soothing woodland theme that reads wonderous
Katie Goodrich of Ivory & Bone Interiors tells Marni Elyse Katz about creating this nursery for her sister’s new baby:. “Being only 11 months apart, my sister and I act more like twins,” Goodrich said. “We have done everything together, from playing on the same soccer teams, adventuring abroad, and starting our separate businesses around the same time. Now it’s time to raise our children alongside one another.realestate.boston.com