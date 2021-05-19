newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio Society

Asher Rosner

Cleveland Jewish News
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAsher Rosner will become a bar mitzvah Saturday morning, May 22, at Solon Chabad. Asher is the son of Matthew and Shawna Rosner of Solon, and the brother of Jared, Eli and Jesse. He is the grandson of Dick and Bobby Rosner of Beachwood, and Brad and Renee Lemberg of Cincinnati. Asher attends Solon Middle School and Solon Chabad religious school. He enjoys playing lacrosse and basketball, and is an avid sports fan. Asher also plays the trumpet. For his mitzvah project, Asher will be volunteering this summer with the Playground Buddies program of Friendship Circle of Cleveland and raising money for the organization.

www.clevelandjewishnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beachwood, OH
City
Friendship, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Solon, OH
Beachwood, OH
Society
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solon Chabad#Solon Middle School#Playground Buddies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Lacrosse
Related
Ohio LifestyleCleveland News - Fox 8

Ohio vaccine lottery: How you can watch the drawings

(WJW) — Drawings for the Ohio vaccine lottery are beginning soon and you can find out if you’re a winner by watching FOX 8. Starting May 26, the $1 million winners will be revealed every Wednesday night at 7:29 p.m. The drawings will also be held on June 2, June 9, June 16 and June 23. You can watch all of the drawings LIVE on FOX 8.
Ohio Stateaudacy.com

Rent A Floating Tent This Summer In Ohio!

Cleveland Scene Magazine reports you can rent a floating tent in Ohio this summer!. Located just a little over three hours away from Cleveland, Float Troy is bringing back its unique (and slightly daring) way to camp. As you might ascertain from its namesake, the attraction is located in Troy, Ohio, and features a campsite with floating tents on the levy of the Great Miami Riverway.
Ohio GovernmentPosted by
Cleveland.com

Ohio’s state and local governments are receiving a once-in-a-lifetime infusion of cash, and we’ll be tracking every dollar: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The nearly $2-trillion federal stimulus plan passed earlier this year, dubbed the American Rescue Plan, is delivering an unprecedented injection of cash into state and local governments across the country, including $5 billion for the state of Ohio and more than half-a-billion-dollars for Cleveland alone. That’s why...
Ohio GovernmentWHIZ

Ohio Vax-a-Million details announced

COLUMBUS –g, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud and Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald Monday morning announced details for Ohio Vax-a-Million, a series of five weekly statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Ohio EducationCleveland Jewish News

Shaker Heights 12th grader wins Stop the Hate grand prize

Shaker Heights High School senior Thomas Smyers was crowned the grand-prize winner of the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage’s 13th annual Stop the Hate Youth Speak Out essay contest May 11. Stop the Hate, which aims to combat bias and bigotry, is split into the Youth Speak Out essay contest...
Ohio SocietyCleveland Jewish News

Solon interfaith leaders gather for day of prayer

Amid a divided world, the Solon Alliance of Interfaith Leaders 2021 National Day of Prayer Interfaith Gathering “Pinwheels for Peace” invited community faith leaders to discuss the world’s need for peace and how communities can create and sustain it on May 6 at Solon’s Veterans Memorial Park’s gazebo. Featuring representatives...
Ohio HealthPosted by
Cleveland.com

2 summer fests, brewery’s vaccine promo goes national, magazine lauds Ohio pizza - our WTAM 5-minute food-drinks chat

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The traditional rib fest in Berea at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds is returning, and an inaugural beer fest for Progressive Field is set. Plus, a promotion for 10-cent beers at Market Garden Brewery for those who are fully vaccinated has taken off across the country, and Food & Wine magazine has lauded pizza places in Ohio in a national ranking. Check out our 5-minute food and drinks chat with WTAM’s Bill Wills.
Ohio SocietyCleveland Jewish News

Rachel Marissa Kantarovich

Rachel Marissa Kantarovich will become a bat mitzvah on Saturday, May 15, at Park Synagogue. Rachel is the daughter of Sherrie and Abe Kantarovich of Beachwood and the sister of Isaac. Rachel is the granddaughter of Etti Kantarovich and of blessed memory, Carlos Kantarovich, and Claire and Joseph Feigeles. Rachel attends Beachwood Middle School. She enjoys acting in theater productions, music, singing and playing the piano. For her mitzvah project, she donated to Geagua Humane Society’s Rescue Village to support her love of animals.
Ohio EducationCleveland News - Fox 8

Innovative aviation curriculum takes local students to new heights

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A new, innovative aviation curriculum is taking local students to new heights. It’s called the Aviation Career Exploration Program and was launched in the Richmond Heights Local School District for students in the 7th grade through 12th grade. As part of the program, on Thursday...
Ohio GovernmentPosted by
Cleveland.com

Progress on internet access for Clevelanders and dog-training therapy for veterans

CHEERS ... to nonprofit wireless internet provider DigitalC, which plans to double its capacity to provide high-speed internet access to low-income areas of Cleveland by the end of this year. Peter Krouse reports that DigitalC already serves about 1,000 homes in Cleveland neighborhoods such as Buckeye-Woodhill, Central, Clark-Fulton, Fairfax, Glenville and Hough, but has the capacity to serve about three times as many homes. By adding new technology and expanding ways it links to fiber in the ground, DigitalC believes it can enhance its capacity, giving it the ability to reach about 6,000 homes by year’s end. That would be a twofold capacity leap this year. We applaud.
Ohio GovernmentPosted by
Cleveland.com

This Week in the CLE

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Gov. Mike DeWine is lifting all pandemic health orders - except those for nursing homes and assisted living facilities - on June 2. And to entice Ohioans to get vaccinated, the state will give away five full college scholarships and $5 million. We’re talking about the surprise...
Ohio GovernmentIndependent

Stark County Coroner's Office hampered by lack of pathologist

CANTON – Some families may have to wait months to find out exactly why their loved ones died. Murder investigations could be delayed. Insurers may postpone life insurance payments. The Stark County Coroner's Office says this could happen because it has been unable to perform autopsies. Its sole forensic pathologist...