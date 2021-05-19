Sophia Mae Beller

Windsor Heights is a warm and welcoming senior community offering memory care and transitional assisted living for those experiencing memory challenges, Alzheimer’s or other dementias. Our programs are holistically designed to ease these symptoms. Our person-centered care program, for example, begins with an in-depth discovery process followed by a detailed assessment that centers around an individual’s unique needs. This care model works to empower residents, improve quality of life, support independence, enhance dignity, honor choice and promote positive well-being by tuning in to each residents’ unique social, cognitive, physical, spiritual and emotional needs. With the right combination of quality, care, safety, and comfort, we strive to enrich the lives of those we serve and create a community that truly feels like home.