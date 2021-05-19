newsbreak-logo
Public Health

The Vaccine Project Newsletter: Masks On, Masks Off?

 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRaise your fully vaccinated arm if you were surprised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advice to shed the mask both indoors and outdoors, with a few notable exceptions. The decision to liberate the fully vaccinated is raising as many practical questions as it answers – and raising some hackles as well. It remains a good idea to check your local listings, as a number of jurisdictions are keeping their “masks on” rules in place for now. The CDC has also said that masking and distancing need to continue in schools.

Homelessmymotherlode.com

Those Fully vaccinated Can Take Off Masks Except For Few Restrictions.

Sonora, CA – If you have got your COVID shots, then the mask can come off in most places. The six feet of social distancing also ends for those fully vaccinate according to new guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today that ease both restrictions in most indoor and outdoor settings, regardless of size. Masks wearing will still be required in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons, and homeless shelters, but could ease restrictions for reopening workplaces and schools. Additionally, those fully vaccinated no longer must wear a mask in outdoor crowds either.
Congress & Courtskelo.com

Johnson ‘shaking off’ his mask: S.D. politicians react to new CDC guidance for vaccinated

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Rep. Dusty Johnson is “shaking off” his mask. New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says fully vaccinated people, like Johnson, don’t need to wear masks in most places. So the congressman posted a video of him repurposing his masks with Taylor Swift playing in the background. He used old masks as a pocket hankie, shoe shiner and beer koozie, among other things.
Ohio GovernmentVindy.com

Fully vaccinated? No masks required

Those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer have to wear face masks except in certain indoor situations. Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday the state will follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to no longer require the masks. Those who aren’t vaccinated still need to wear a mask and socially distance, he said.
Public HealthKOMO News

Masks off: Officials reevaluating mandates for indoor mask use

WASHINGTON (Sinclair Broadcast Group) — Leading public health figures suggested over the weekend that it was time to reevaluate requirements for wearing masks indoors as COVID-19 cases continue to decline and more than half of all American adults have received at least one dose of a vaccine. On CBS's "Face...
Public Healthredriverradio.org

Vaccines In, Masks Off: Does This Mean It's Time To Go Back To The Office?

It's been well over a year since many people in the U.S. began working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic. The country's vaccination rate is nearing 40% and new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying fully vaccinated people don't need to don masks anymore, the conversation surrounding the future of work is as relevant as ever.
Public Healthcountynewsonline.org

CDC says vaccinated people can take masks off indoors and outdoors

The change is a major step towards reopening America in time for the July 4th holiday. People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can safely resume life without any restrictions, according to long-awaited federal guidance released Thursday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says if you are fully...
Public Healthaappublications.org

Fully vaccinated? You can take off your mask in most indoor settings

Editor’s note:For the latest news on COVID-19, visit http://bit.ly/AAPNewsCOVID19. People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks or physically distance indoors with few exceptions, according to updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). “If you are fully vaccinated, you may start...
U.S. PoliticsYork Dispatch Online

Vaccination perk: No more masks

WASHINGTON — In a major step toward returning to pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and inside in most situations. “Today is a great day for America,” President...
Public Healthchescotimes.com

Vaccinated? CDC, Pa. Health says it’s OK to take off mask in most situations

With COVID-19 cases dropping nationally, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced Thursday afternoon that those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks, indoors or outdoors, or observe social distancing, although masks will be required on public transportation. “Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor...
MLBPosted by
USA TODAY

Masks off

CDC relaxes mask guidelines. An active-duty Marine Corps officer was charged in the Capitol attack. It's Thursday's news.
California GovernmentWillits News

COVID: California to keep mask requirements for vaccinated till June 15

California will continue its requirement that the fully vaccinated wear masks in most indoor settings outside the home including public transportation until June 15, declining to immediately implement looser guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. California officials have said they plan to remove the state’s color...
Public Healthbaytobaynews.com

CDC: Masks can come off for fully vaccinated individuals

DOVER — Fully vaccinated individuals can stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings, per new guidance announced Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For now, Delaware’s current emergency order still requires masks indoors, regardless if a person is vaccinated. Jon Starkey, Gov. John...