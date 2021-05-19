The Vaccine Project Newsletter: Masks On, Masks Off?

Sonora, CA – If you have got your COVID shots, then the mask can come off in most places. The six feet of social distancing also ends for those fully vaccinate according to new guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today that ease both restrictions in most indoor and outdoor settings, regardless of size. Masks wearing will still be required in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons, and homeless shelters, but could ease restrictions for reopening workplaces and schools. Additionally, those fully vaccinated no longer must wear a mask in outdoor crowds either.