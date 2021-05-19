The Vaccine Project Newsletter: Masks On, Masks Off?
Raise your fully vaccinated arm if you were surprised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advice to shed the mask both indoors and outdoors, with a few notable exceptions. The decision to liberate the fully vaccinated is raising as many practical questions as it answers – and raising some hackles as well. It remains a good idea to check your local listings, as a number of jurisdictions are keeping their “masks on” rules in place for now. The CDC has also said that masking and distancing need to continue in schools.www.prweek.com