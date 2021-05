As the lowest-ranked team at the 2018 World Cup, even worse off according to FIFA than Saudi Arabia, expectations couldn’t have been much lower for Russia three years ago. They had no star names, a 38-year-old centre-back and a manager whose greatest achievement was winning the Polish league with Legia Warsaw in 2016. Russia, who had paid billions to host the tournament, were in danger of humiliating themselves in a catastrophic way.