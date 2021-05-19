newsbreak-logo
Wisconsin Government

Historic News, City of Madison Launches Multilingual Complaint Portal for Discrimination Cases

Madison, Wisconsin
The Department of Civil Rights (DCR) has upgraded their system for taking discrimination complaints. The complaint portal (https://discrimination.cityofmadison.com/Home/ComplaintView) is now live and accessible from any device that supports a web browser. This service is available in English, Spanish, French, Vietnamese, Mandarin, and Tibetan. “One of the Department’s key areas is providing access and this new portal has increased access tremendously by offering users the information in their native language,” said Norm Davis, Department Director.

“The new system will help us serve members of our community who may be experiencing discrimination in the areas of employment, housing, and public accommodations more efficiently,” said Byron Bishop, Equal Opportunities Division Manager. People can access the system from anywhere, including a cell phone. Once submitted, complaints are immediately in the system for intake review. All Complaints must establish Prima Facie in order to be accepted. There is no waiting for mail service, and the person filing is notified immediately their case has been received by DCR.

The Equal Opportunities Division of the Department of Civil Rights investigates complaints received from members of the community. Discrimination must be based on an individual’s membership in one of 28 protected classes and must have occurred in the City of Madison for the department to be able to investigate it. For more information on discrimination, our process, and Prima Facie, please see the Find Help page on our website.

This new portal was created at the request of our community through the Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC) listening sessions throughout Madison. We are delighted to share this great accomplishment with you.

https://discrimination.cityofmadison.com/Home/ComplaintView.

ABOUT

Madison is the capital of the U.S. state of Wisconsin and the seat of Dane County. As of July 1, 2019, Madison's estimated population of 259,680 The city forms the core of the Madison Metropolitan Area which includes Dane County and neighboring Iowa, Green, and Columbia counties for a population of 654,230. Madison is named for American Founding Father and President James Madison.

