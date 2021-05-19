newsbreak-logo
John Lynch Details Why 49ers Took Trey Lance Despite Having Jimmy Garoppolo

Fox Sports Radio
 4 hours ago
John Lynch: “I think Jimmy has got a really good trust in myself and Kyle [Shanahan], and I think you earn that. From day one we’ve been very upfront with Jimmy. When I went to Jimmy I told him the truth, like ‘look, we have made a decision that we’re going to pursue a quarterback this offseason. Jimmy, when you’ve played you’ve been tremendous and the record speaks to that. We feel like there’s room for growth when you’re on the field. The biggest thing has been it’s hard to keep you on the field.’ That’s not an easy thing to tell a player, but Jimmy took it tremendously. ‘But here is the good news, Jimmy, we don’t want you to go anywhere. We want you to be here and our ownership has made the commitment that we can do that, we can fit it in our cap, and we think it’s a good situation for you. Probably not the one you ultimately wanted to hear, I’m sure you want to be the long-term guy’, but the flipside to that is that he still could be. He’s going to have a chance to compete and earn that job. We’re just going to let it play out, Jimmy is a really good football player. I learned as a player that all you want is for people to look you in the eye and tell you the truth, and a little communication can go a long way and that’s what we tried to do with Jimmy… After the draft he was the first player to text Trey.” (Full Segment Above)

