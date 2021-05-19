newsbreak-logo
Semitrailer crash blocking KY 91 in northern Crittenden County

By Leanne Fuller
wpsdlocal6.com
 6 hours ago

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — A crashed semitrailer is blocking Kentucky 91 near the 12 mile marker in northern Crittenden County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. Both lanes of the road are blocked just south of the intersection of Fords Ferry Road. KYTC says the truck is hauling liquid nitrogen, but...

www.wpsdlocal6.com
