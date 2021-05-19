newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Batley and Spen by-election loss would mean curtains for Starmer, says Abbott

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 2 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cjS7E_0a4tJR3B00
Keir Starmer (PA Wire)

Losing the Batley and Spen by-election would mean “curtains” for Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, a former shadow home secretary has suggested.

Diane Abbott, an ally of left-wing former party leader Jeremy Corbyn, used an article in the Guardian to claim Sir Keir’s time at the top of the party could be over if he fails to hold on to the West Yorkshire seat this summer.

Pressure is mounting on the opposition leader, who has been in charge since April 2020, following Labour’s loss in the Hartlepool by-election, with Boris Johnson’s Conservatives taking another brick out of the so-called “red wall”.

Ms Abbott said: “This West Yorkshire constituency has different demographics from Hartlepool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FIVri_0a4tJR3B00
Diane Abbott (PA Archive)

“Support from the large minority ethnic electorate may enable the party to hold the seat and Starmer to hang on as Labour leader.

“But if Labour loses again, it must surely be curtains for him.”

She talked up the chances of Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham succeeding Sir Keir, saying another Labour defeat could mean his “time will have come”.

The former health secretary has refused to deny suggestions he could try to make it third time lucky should there be another leadership contest, having lost out in 2010 and 2015.

It comes as the Conservative Party announced its candidate for the Batley and Spen by-election will be Leeds councillor Ryan Stephenson, chairman of the West Yorkshire Tories.

The seat – held by Labour since Tony Blair won power in 1997 – is up for grabs after former MP Tracey Brabin quit Westminster following her election as the first mayor of West Yorkshire.

Applications are open for the Labour candidacy, with the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) to draw up a shortlist on Saturday and members choosing the final pick on Sunday, sources have confirmed to the PA news agency.

It has not yet been announced when the by-election will be held, but speculation is that late July is being considered.

Speaking during a visit to a bus factory in North Yorkshire with London mayor Sadiq Khan, Ms Brabin said she would “move heaven and earth” to make sure Labour won the race.

Kim Leadbeater, sister of murdered former Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox, has announced she will be putting her name forward.

Ms Brabin said: “I’m determined that we’re going to keep Batley and Spen Labour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SRkio_0a4tJR3B00
Regional Mayoral elections (PA Wire)

“Kim is an exceptional woman but there’s other candidates, as is my understanding, so it will be down to the constituency Labour Party to make that choice.

“But, to be honest, whoever is the candidate, I’ll move heaven and earth to make sure we keep Batley and Spen Labour and I think we’ll do it.”

Ms Leadbeater, who established the Jo Cox Foundation in honour of her sister, said she would take her “more in common” message into the campaign if selected by Labour.

She told the Spenborough Guardian: “Anyone who knows me or has met me knows that I’m very much my own person. I’m not Jo.

“I’ve got my own views, my own priorities, my own ideas and dreams for the future of this area.”

Others rumoured to be interested in standing include Paula Sherriff, the former Labour MP for Dewsbury.

It is understood the selection could have been carried out sooner, but the chaos surrounding the sacking of Angela Rayner as party chairman is thought to have slightly delayed the process.

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
69K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Andy Burnham
Person
Sadiq Khan
Person
Jeremy Corbyn
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Jo Cox
Person
Diane Abbott
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Tony Blair
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Labour Party#Uk#Opposition Leader#Opposition Party#Conservatives#Greater Manchester#The Conservative Party#Nec#The Jo Cox Foundation#The Spenborough Guardian#West Yorkshire Tories#Leeds#Hartlepool#Sir Keir#Curtains#Dewsbury#Party Chairman#North Yorkshire#London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
U.K.Posted by
newschain

Starmer continues troubled reshuffle of Labour frontbench

Sir Keir Starmer has continued the troubled reshuffle of his team in the wake of Labour’s electoral losses, replacing two frontbenchers who stood down amid controversies. The Labour leader appointed Jeff Smith as shadow local government minister on Friday to replace Kate Hollern, who was accused of intimidation over a parliamentary worker’s allegations of sexual harassment.
Presidential ElectionArkansas Online

MICHAEL BARONE: Lessons from Labour

Five years ago next month, British voters, in the largest turnout ever, voted to leave the European Union by a 52 percent to 48 percent margin. It was an unexpected result, and a harbinger of Donald Trump's even more unexpected election as president five months later. In both countries, key...
Politicsinews.co.uk

Preventing a progressive alliance will be easy for the Tories – the left is brilliant at splitting itself

As always happens when the Conservatives score a good election result, siren voices are urging the disparate left-wing parties to form a “progressive alliance”. I’ve written before about the numerous fallacies this idea is founded upon – most importantly the bogus assumption that a Labour voter might obediently become a Lib Dem, a Green, a Scottish Nationalist or something else, purely out of dislike for the Conservatives and a vague fellow-feeling with other self-declared progressives.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Keir Starmer tells Labour MPs party has to ‘modernise’ to win again

Keir Starmer has told Labour MPs the party needs to ‘modernise’ and ‘face outwards not inwards’ in wake of its defeat in Hartlepool.The Labour leader was addressing his party’s MPs for the first time since the bruising loss and a subsequent botched reshuffle left his authority diminished. Speaking to a meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party, Sir Keir praised the electoral successes Labour did have on ‘super Thursday’, including in Wales.But he said the party couldn’t shirk away from where it had gone backwards among voters, and described the Hartlepool result in particular as a bitter disappointment. He...
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

ANDREW PIERCE: Can lessons of Mrs Thatcher's ad guru save Labour?

Under intense pressure to get a grip after his party's abysmal performance in the Hartlepool by-election and local elections, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is seeking tried-and-tested talent. A new key appointee is Deborah Mattinson as director of strategy. Supporters point to her work as pollster and strategist for former...
ImmigrationPosted by
Daily Mail

DAN HODGES: Red Wall voters think Labour cares more about the Palestinians than them. And they're right

Last week I was talking to a Shadow Minister about his party's problems which he summed up with a colourful – and shrewd – analogy. 'A guy's car won't start,' he told me, 'so he calls a mechanic. The mechanic arrives and says, 'Ah, I see the problem. You're out of petrol.' The guy says, 'Oh, I thought it was the starter motor.' The mechanic says, 'No, you just need some petrol.' The guy says, 'OK. But could you still check the starter motor.' So the mechanic checks. 'Starter motor's fine. Shall I put the petrol in?' The guy says, 'No, I think I'll change the starter motor first, and see how I get on.' That guy is the Labour Party.'
PoliticsThe Guardian

Keir Starmer vows all-new Labour manifesto and economic offer

Keir Starmer has said Labour will have a completely new blueprint for power not based on previous manifestos, as he told activists he would spend the summer making extended visits to places the party must win. The Labour leader told a conference hosted by the centre-left thinktank Progressive Britain on...
ElectionsThe Guardian

Labour won’t see power again until it remembers the essentials of winning

No political party has a divine right to exist. If they did, Britain would still be ruled by the Whigs. There have been a lot of doomy prognostications about Labour’s life expectancy since the big set of elections that alarmed many people in the party with the thought that the calamitous 2019 performance might not be the lowest they could go.
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Sir Keir Starmer's top aide Baroness Chapman is considering legal action over a 'false' claim that she is banned from the Labour leader's home by his wife Victoria

Sir Keir Starmer’s top aide is considering legal action over a ‘false’ claim that she has been banned from the Labour leader’s home – on the orders of his wife. Labour MPs have been circulating on social media a strongly-denied claim on Twitter that Baroness Jenny Chapman, Sir Keir’s political director, had been barred by his wife Victoria.
PoliticsTelegraph

Keir Starmer to get personal in interview with Piers Morgan

Sir Keir Starmer is set to discuss his career in law and what it was like to lead the Labour Party from his spare room in a new interview with Piers Morgan. The Labour leader will meet Mr Morgan next month for a discussion on his own life, as the party leadership explores how to make him electable again.
Celebritiesledburyreporter.co.uk

Sir Keir Starmer to be grilled by Piers Morgan for Life Stories

Sir Keir Starmer is set to discuss his childhood, career in law and leading the Labour Party from his spare room in lockdown during an interview with Piers Morgan. The Labour leader will sit down with the broadcaster for an hour-long episode of Life Stories, due to be filmed next month and expected to air on ITV in the coming months.
Electionsgambling.com

Angela Rayner Odds Tumble In Race To Be Next Labour Leader

The chances of Angela Rayner succeeding Sir Keir Starmer as the next Labour leader have shortened after a chaotic week for the opposition party. Ms Rayner was sacked from her position as the party’s campaign coordinator last weekend following Labour’s disastrous local elections results. The party also lost the constituency of Hartlepool to the Conservatives in a stinging by-election defeat.
PoliticsThe Guardian

Keir Starmer appoints northern MP to build bridges with backbenchers

Keir Starmer has appointed well-respected north-east of England MP Sharon Hodgson as his new parliamentary aide, as he seeks to smooth relations with Labour backbenchers after last weekend’s fraught reshuffle. Hodgson, the MP for Washington and Sunderland West since 2010, replaces Carolyn Harris, who resigned earlier this week amid claims...
PoliticsThe Guardian

Keir Starmer can succeed if he embraces English devolution

In our part of the world, there’s a well-worn saying: “This is Manchester. We do things differently here.”. Some doubt whether Factory Records’ Tony Wilson ever actually said these words. But it doesn’t matter. It has stuck and that’s because it speaks to a widely held feeling about the place.