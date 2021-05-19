newsbreak-logo
Business

Arc'teryx Launches ReBird Circularity Program

Arc’teryx is launching ReBird, a program that connects customers to its ongoing initiative in circularity, including upcycling, resale, care, and repair. ReBird marks the company’s commitment to shift from a take-make-waste ethos by adopting and evolving a circular way of operating. It also contributes to the brand’s science-based targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 65 percent by 2030.

