Arc’teryx Launches ReBird Circularity Program

May 5, 2021 - Dynasty Financial Partners, a St. Petersburg company that offers wealth management and technology platforms for independent financial advisory firms, has launched a program to make minority investments in client companies. The new minority investment program adds to Dynasty’s existing programs offering traditional debt financing as well as non-controlling revenue interests, a news release said. Minority equity is a valuable capital solution for a variety of strategic needs, including owner liquidity, mergers and acquisitions, and succession, and minority capital can help institutionalize a brand and enhance credibility with clients and advisor recruits alike, according to Dynasty's news release. Dynasty also added Rebecca Zeitels Alcalay, vice president at GF Investments, to its board of directors. Alcalay has provided significant input to the design of Dynasty's investment programs, the news release said.