newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

In Defense of Kwame Brown

Posted by 
Fox Sports Radio
Fox Sports Radio
 5 hours ago

Doug Gottlieb comes to the defense of Kwame Brown despite his social media tirades. While Doug agrees that Brown should be certainly considered a “bust” since he was the number one overall pick, he did, in fact, have a more than respectable career. The blame lays more on the Wizards for drafting an immature guy out of high school an having unrealistic expectations.

foxsportsradio.iheart.com
Fox Sports Radio

Fox Sports Radio

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwame Brown
Person
Doug Gottlieb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wizards#Respectable Career
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Browns lack depth in defensive backfield

It’s not necessarily a disaster, but the Cleveland Browns are still very thin in the defensive backfield. The Cleveland Browns had a great draft, so no doubt some fans will be upset at being told that it was not perfect. Well, it was not perfect, fans. One of the objectives that was not achieved was that the depth in the defensive backfield was not really achieved.
NFLCBS Sports

Browns' Malik McDowell: Signing with Browns

McDowell signed a contract with the Browns on Monday, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports. McDowell was selected in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft but has yet to play a snap in the NFL after suffering a concussion due to an ATV accident prior to his rookie season. He gained attention from some teams during the 2020 season but never received any official offers. However, after being medically cleared by several doctors in March, the Browns feel confident enough in his health to give the 24-year-old defensive tackle another opportunity in the league.
NBACBS Sports

Thunder's Moses Brown: Provides boards, defensive stats

Brown tallied 12 points (3-4 FG, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, three blocks and two steals in 25 minutes during Sunday's 126-98 loss to the Kings. Aside from a 17-board outing May 4 against this same Kings squad, Brown had mostly churned underwhelming lines of late until coming through with a well-rounded game Sunday. Due to battling foul trouble as well as head coach Mark Daigneault's desire to experiment with his frontcourt rotations, Brown's minutes have been all over the board late; over the last seven games, he's 32, 17, 14, 29, 27, 19, and 25 minutes. Brown still looks locked in as the Thunder's starting center, but his unreliable playing time from game to game makes it tough to depend on in fantasy for the final week of the season. The 21-year-old's outlook is further dimmed in weekly leagues by the fact that the Thunder are one of two teams playing three games this week, while all 28 other squads play four or five games.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Browns completely overhauled defense heading into 2021

This offseason the Cleveland Browns have added numerous high-quality players to their roster, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Between free agency and the recent NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns have added numerous high-quality players to their roster, especially on the defensive side of the ball. General manager...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Oscar Robertson: Russell Westbrook Should Be The MVP

Hall of Fame Guard and NBA Champion Oscar Robertson joined Chris Broussard and Rob Parker to share his thoughts on Russell Westbrook becoming the NBA's all-time leader in triple-doubles. Robertson also discussed why he believes Westbrook should be named the league's MVP this season, and names his all-time starting five lineup.
Footballtigernet.com

Re: Defense alignment

Calling it now as a non coach fanatic. 5-2-4 defense. Tight man to man and rush 5 lineman all the time. Simpson taking care of tight end and skalski cleaning up any scrambles. I am excited for football and want to see opposing quarterbacks crushed again and again. Go Tigers.
NBAtheboxhouston.com

Kwame Brown Had All The Smoke For Stephen Jackson, Matt Barnes & Gilbert Arenas

Kwame Brown, the number one overall pick in the 2001 NBA Draft, has lived with the distinction of being one of the biggest so-called busts in professional basketball history. By way of some live streams, the South Carolina native had some colorful and extremely profane words for Gilbert Arenas, Matt Barnes, and Stephen Jackson.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Documentary Series Coming Chronicling Lakers Teams From 1979 to the Present

A nine-part series is coming in 2022 that involves all things Lakers. According to the release by Hulu, the series will cover the past four decades of the Lakers starting with Jerry Buss purchasing the organization in 1979. It will include new interviews from 35 people within the organization, including the Buss family, Pat Riley, Phil Jackson, Magic Johnson, Shaq O'Neal and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
NFLchatsports.com

Cleveland Browns Damion Square deal crowds roster with eight defensive tackles

Oct 25, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Damion Square (71) celebrates tackling Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (not pictured) for a loss during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports. The Cleveland Browns signed free agent Damion Square, completing the 90-player...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Vanessa Bryant Delivers Incredibly Moving Hall of Fame Speech For Kobe

It has been 15 months since Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant & the seven others died in a helicopter crash, but his Hall of Fame enshrinement was no less emotional. Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the Los Angeles Lakers legend, accepted the honor on behalf of her late husband on Saturday, one year later than planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She was escorted by Michael Jordan, but the moment was firmly her's as she again eulogized a man whose death remains surreal.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Clippers Taking the Easy Road

Doug Gottlieb has no problem with the Clippers allegedly tanking to avoid the Lakers. Doug thinks it’s just smart to make every effort to create an easier road to the NBA Finals especially considering the Clippers have never been past the second round.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Chris Broussard: I’d Rather Have Kobe Bryant’s Career Over Tim Duncan

Today on The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard and Rob Parker, Chris and Rob discuss the 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductees, headlined by Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan. Rob Parker says out of those 3, he would take Duncan’s career because it was nearly flawless. Chris says he would easily take Kobe’s career because of his significance as a cultural icon on and off the basketball court.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Why We Shouldn't Be Impressed With Russell Westbrook's Triple-Double Record

Ben Maller: “How impressed are you with Russell Westbrook becoming the triple-double king of the NBA? I’m not impressed at all. The reason I’m not impressed is because this is a PHONY record. I remember when Westbrook was setting the regular season triple-double accomplishment where every game he had a triple-double back in OKC. Videos starting popping up on YouTube when teammates on the Thunder would treat the basketball like it was a hand grenade and run away from it if they had a chance to get a rebound. Steven Adams would have an opportunity to go up and grab a rebound but if Russell Westbrook was in the same area, then Steven Adams would defer and allow Westbrook to get the record being the team’s goal was that Westbrook had to get the triple-double. Once you see videos of Westbrook given rebounds by very generous teammates who were more concerned about looking out for Russ, it’s hard to take this seriously… This particular night, a LOSS to the Atlanta Hawks, is a perfect snapshot of what Russell Westbrook’s career has been in the NBA. He’s a ‘stat-bandit’ getting the mani/pedi treatment from the basketball media. This record has been cheapened by all those bogus triple-doubles he got in Oklahoma City.” (Full Segment Above)
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kobe Bryant’s Enshrinement Was Emotional and Moving

Dan Patrick was moved by Vanessa Bryant’s composure over Hall of Fame Weekend and he continues to be amazed by her grace. She was the highlight of an amazing weekend of legendary NBA stars receiving the highest honor in the game and Dan details the best parts, including a surprise endorsement of “Big Shot Bob” Robert Horry for enshrinement.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Paul George Has the Most At Stake In the Playoffs

As the NBA regular season comes to a close, Ben Maller talks about the stars that have the most at stake heading into the playoffs. At the top of the list: the Clippers Paul George. Listen below to hear Ben explain why & tune in LIVE on weekdays 2-6am ET!