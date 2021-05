Sometimes you head out and start your day and you just know it’s not gonna be a good one - the common metaphor is “got up on the wrong side of the bed”, but I’ve never liked that one. After all, I get out of bed on the right every day, and that hasn’t had much, if any impact on whatever happens after. Nah, it’s usually more intuitive than that. Like how even though Ljay Newsome started his night by freezing David Fletcher on a 94 MPH fastball, we knew what lurked behind him. Shohei Ohtani wrestled a nine-pitch walk before stealing a base - and really, that should have sounded some alarms as to how Ljay’s night would go - and Mike Trout did what Mike Trout does.