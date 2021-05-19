Lucas Giolito says White Sox are moving on from Yermin Mercedes controversy
The Chicago White Sox have dealt with distractions from inside their own clubhouse over the past two days, and the players are desperately trying to put it all behind them. White Sox players have been essentially asked to pick sides after manager Tony La Russa criticized rookie Yermin Mercedes for swinging at a 3-0 pitch and homering off Minnesota Twins position player Willians Astudillo in Monday’s blowout win. Things got even more complicated when the Twins threw behind Mercedes on Tuesday, a move La Russa said he wasn’t bothered by.larrybrownsports.com