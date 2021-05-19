Lucas Giolito says White Sox are moving on from Yermin Mercedes controversy

The Chicago White Sox just defeated the Kansas City Royals by a final score of 9-1. They dropped eight on them in the first inning and they didn’t look back. It was a great game that allowed them to take their record to 18-13. They are in first place of the American League Central and have the best run differential in Major League Baseball. It is a great run that they are on but we all know how good they can be when they play well.