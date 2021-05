Ogle County no longer has the highest COVID-19 positivity rate in Region 1. Ogle County Health Department Public Administrator Kyle Auman revealed that in his monthly presentation to the Ogle County Board at its Tuesday meeting. The county is now at 4.3 percent positivity. On May 6, it was at 8.5 percent. Auman said county bed availability has improved, and 32 percent is the best he’s seen in months.