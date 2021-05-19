newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas Society

‘Doesn’t Seem Like Punishment Enough’: White Former Texas Prosecutor Loses Law License for Withholding Evidence That Could Have Kept Two Black Men from Spending 14 Years In Prison

By Niara Savage
Atlanta Blackstar
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA former Dallas County prosecutor surrendered his license last month after the Texas State Bar said he withheld evidence that could have cleared two Black men at their capital murder trials in 2000. Richard E. “Rick” Jackson failed to inform the defense attorneys of Dennis Allen and Stanley Mozee about...

atlantablackstar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Dallas County, TX
Local
Texas Society
Dallas County, TX
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Attorneys#Dna Tests#Racial Injustice#Criminal Law#State Prison#Criminal Court#Case Law#No Punishment#The Texas State Bar#The Innocence Project#The Dallas Morning News#Dallasnews#Minitrue Archive#J B Jezco Enterprise#Cnn#Prosecutor#Law License#Texas Revoked Jackson#Dna Evidence#Defendants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
Related
LawMiami Herald

Ex-prosecutor disbarred after wrongful convictions in Texas

A former Dallas County prosecutor has surrendered his law license after the State Bar of Texas said he withheld evidence that led to the wrongful convictions of two men who spent 14 years in prison in the fatal stabbing of a pastor. The Dallas Morning News reports that Richard E....
Texas Crime & SafetyFort Wayne Journal Gazette

18-year-old suspect in 4-year-old's death

DALLAS – An 18-year-old man has been arrested after the body of a 4-year-old boy was found lying on a neighborhood street in Dallas, police said Sunday. Police said that Darriynn Brown has been charged with kidnapping and theft. Police say they also anticipate additional charges pending the results of a forensic analysis.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Amomama

Man Who Spent 42 Years in Prison for Triple Murder to Be Released after Being Found Innocent

A prison inmate Kevin Strickland spent 42 years of his life behind bars for a triple murder charge and has been recently found innocent for heinous crimes. The Jackson County Prosecutor calls for Kevin Strickland to be released from prison after doing time for four decades. The County held a press conference with his attorneys on Monday regarding his wrongful conviction. JCP Jean Peters Baker said in a statement:
Societythereporternewspaperonline.com

Black Man Forced into Slave Labor Wins $550K Judgement

In a story that proved as appalling as many of the racially motivated attacks on African Americans and one that was relatively obscure, a South Carolina court sentenced Bobby Paul Edwards to a decade behind bars for the enslavement of Christopher Smith. Edwards is White, and Smith is Black. Edwards,...
Oklahoma GovernmentRegister Citizen

Republican lawmakers seeks review of death row conviction

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Republican lawmaker in Oklahoma who supports the death penalty said Monday he and several of his GOP colleagues are seeking an independent investigation into the conviction of death row inmate Richard Glossip. In a letter state Rep. Kevin McDugle has drafted to Gov. Kevin Stitt...
Missouri GovernmentKMOV

Kim Gardner faces professional misconduct probe, could lose law license

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An investigation by the state's Chief Disciplinary Counsel has found probable cause that St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner committed professional misconduct, after complaints made by the legal team representing former Governor Eric Greitens. A state website published Tuesday Gardner’s name in relation to a pending...
Michigan Crime & SafetyPosted by
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Former Jackson-area police officer sentenced for lying, loses state law enforcement license

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A former Blackman-Leoni Township Public Safety officer who pleaded guilty to a lesser charge amid misconduct and perjury accusations has been sentenced. David Lubahn, 52, was sentenced Tuesday, May 4, to one year of probation and 100 hours of community service after pleading guilty to lying to a peace officer, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Daily Mail

'Indict him or transfer him': Family of one of four prisoners accused of killing mob boss James 'Whitey' Bulger plead for his release from solitary where he has been held for more than two years

The family of one of the four prisoners accused of killing Boston mob boss James 'Whitey' Bulger has appealed for his release from solitary confinement. Fotios 'Freddy' Geas has spent the majority of more than two years in solitary confinement ever since Bulger was killed in a West Virginia prison.
Violent Crimespraisebaltimore.com

Convicted Murderer Derek Chauvin Has Been Mandated To 23 Hour Solitary Confinement

The man charged with the murder of George Floyd’s death is already being punished for his actions. Derek Chauvin is now spending 23 hours a day in the box. As spotted on New York Magazine the disgraced police officer has been hit with some hard time ahead of his formal sentencing. He is currently being held at the Administrative Control Unit (ACU) at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Oak Park Heights. This facility is holding him for about 96% of his day. The one hour of he is allowed outside of his cell is strictly designated for exercise.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

Death sentence is overturned for mom who murdered her four young daughters in a 1998 house fire after California SCOTUS rules original judge had been 'threatening and disparaging'

A woman convicted of murdering her four young daughters in a house fire more than two decades ago has had her death sentence reversed by the California Supreme Court. The court overturned Sandi Nieves' death sentence on Monday, citing 'misconduct' by the trial court, but upheld the 57-year-old's conviction for the 1998 murders.