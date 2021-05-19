newsbreak-logo
Texas hires 1st Black director of Longhorn marching band

By Associated Press
KTSA
 6 hours ago

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 4, 2010 file photo, Members of the University of Texas Longhorn Band perform during the NCAA football game against Rice in Houston. Texas announced Wednesday, May 19, 2021, the hiring of Cliff Croomes, assistant director of bands at LSU, who will take over the Longhorn Band starting June 1. He replaces Scott Hanna, who had been in the role since 2015. Croomes is the 15th director of the band that was founded in 1900.(AP Photo/Pat Sullivan, File)

