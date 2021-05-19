newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nebraska Society

Food Bank to Celebrate Groundbreaking of New Facility in Northwest Lincoln

kfornow.com
 3 hours ago

LINCOLN, Neb.—Even before the pandemic disproportionately impacted children, families and neighbors who are struggling to make ends meet and put food on the table, Southeast Nebraska’s needs had outgrown the Food Bank of Lincoln’s current facility. The coronavirus pandemic magnified this reality. The Food Bank announced a capital campaign for a new facility in January 2021 and will celebrate the groundbreaking of its new headquarters at 10 a.m., Thursday, May 20, at 4201 NW 12th Street in Lincoln, Neb.

www.kfornow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Society
Local
Nebraska Society
City
Lincoln, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecure#Infrastructure#Energy Efficiency#Healthy Food#Charity#Street Food#Volunteers#Neb#Feeding America#Nebraskans#Sinclair Hille Architects#Bic Construction#The Food Bank#Lincoln Day#Northwest Lincoln#Lincoln Board#Hunger Facility Campaign#Food Bank Staff#Southeast Nebraska#Headquarters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Food Bank
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Nebraska Governmentklkntv.com

Only 4 new COVID cases in Lancaster Co.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Today, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) reports 4 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the community total to 31,255. The total number of deaths remains at 235. More than 28,700 people have recovered from the virus and more than 141,800 people have been fully vaccinated in...
Nebraska GovernmentPosted by
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lancaster County COVID-19 Update for May 17

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 26 with 17 from Lancaster County (none on ventilators) and nine from other communities (one on a ventilator). Risk Dial: low-yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community. Vaccinations administered:. Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 165,374. Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine):...
Nebraska Educationkzum.org

Give to Lincoln Day Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary

Ten years ago, when nonprofits were still struggling from the impact of the recent recession, the Lincoln Community Foundation staff attended a national conference where they were introduced to a new way to help local nonprofits: giving days. The LCF staff left the conference excited by this concept and immediately started planning to bring it to Lincoln. Barbara Bartle, president of the LCF, says they were the 6th community foundation nationally to launch a giving day.
Nebraska Governmentkfornow.com

Entire Week of Vaccination Clinics Offered in Lincoln

(KFOR NEWS May 14, 2021) Starting today (5/14), COVID vaccination clinics are offered everyday in Lincoln. Friday, May 14, Pinnacle Bank Arena – first and second doses. Saturday, May 15, Pinnacle Bank Arena – first and second doses; and Gateway Mall – second-dose drive-through clinic north of the garages of the former Sears store.
Nebraska Governmentkfornow.com

One Virus Death In Lancaster County Friday

Lincoln, NE (May 14, 2021) A woman in her 80’s is Lancaster County’s latest victim to die from Covid 19. She was in a Lincoln hospital when she passed away, raising the pandemic death toll to 235. The health department also revealed 16 new cases today. The Complete Daily Report:
Nebraska GovernmentPosted by
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lancaster County Has Another Death from COVID-19

Deaths reported today: one, a woman in her 80s who was hospitalized. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 29 with 14 from Lancaster County (two on ventilators) and 15 from other communities (two on ventilators). Risk Dial: low-yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community. Vaccinations administered:. Initiated...
Nebraska HealthLincoln Journal Star

The cost of COVID: 'Probably on about every committee they had'

Betty Bredemeyer often told younger church members that she used to run Christ United Methodist Church. While raising her sons in the '50s and '60s, she taught Sunday school and was “probably on about every committee they had,” according to her son, 68-year-old Dennis Weaver, who remembers growing up and spending Sundays at church.
Nebraska Government1011now.com

Lincoln has one more death from COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One new death from coronavirus was reported to the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department on Wednesday. LLCHD said the death was a man in his 90s who was hospitalized. Fourteen new COVID-19 cases were also reported in the county. Weekly positivity rate:. May 2 through 8:...
Nebraska Governmentne.gov

South Salt Creek Projects Public Open House

A public open house will be held Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at Park Middle School, 855 South 8th Street in the Commons area. Enter Door #1. The public open house will offer residents a way to learn more and offer feedback about Cooper Park and Park Middle School planned improvements, and street improvement projects planned for the area. Information presented will include:
Nebraska Governmentkfornow.com

One Covid Death Reported In Lincoln

Lincoln, NE (May 12, 2021) Lincoln has had another death from Covid 19. He was a man in his 90’s, and was hospitalized at the time. So far, the pandemic death toll in Lancaster county is 233. The health department also reported 14 new cases of the virus today. The...