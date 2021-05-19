Food Bank to Celebrate Groundbreaking of New Facility in Northwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb.—Even before the pandemic disproportionately impacted children, families and neighbors who are struggling to make ends meet and put food on the table, Southeast Nebraska’s needs had outgrown the Food Bank of Lincoln’s current facility. The coronavirus pandemic magnified this reality. The Food Bank announced a capital campaign for a new facility in January 2021 and will celebrate the groundbreaking of its new headquarters at 10 a.m., Thursday, May 20, at 4201 NW 12th Street in Lincoln, Neb.