Tennessee golf team qualifies for NCAA Championships

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time since 2013, the Tennessee men’s golf team is headed to the NCAA Championships following a tied for second place finish at the Noblesville Regional. By way of being one of the top five teams in the Noblesville Regional, the Vols qualified for the NCAA Championships, which are set to take place from May 28 to June 2 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. “I’m very proud of all of our guys,” head coach Brennan Webb said. “They followed their game plan to perfection this week and played with patience and discipline. “Advancing through regionals is never a given, and to be able to advance with not a lot of stress during the last round was great. I know this is another confidence for our guys and they are excited for next week.”