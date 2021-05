RUTLAND, Vt. — A committee has been formed to investigate the procedures that the Rutland City Board of School Commissioners used to retire and replace the school's mascot. Board Chairman Hurley Cavacas announced the creation of an ad hoc committee during a Zoom meeting on Tuesday, “in an effort to clarify the facts and the issues for the board so that it can reasonably and respectfully decide how to proceed in connection with the mascot issue,” the Rutland Herald reported.