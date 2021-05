Donald M. Satava passed into eternal rest on March 12, 2021. He was born March 13, 1930 to the late Joseph and Alice Satava in Bedford, Ohio. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 65 years Joan A. Satava (nee Myers). Left to cherish his memory are his brother Robert Satava of Macedonia, OH; nephew Bob Satava of Willoughby, OH; three children: Stephen (Frances) of Yorktown, VA; James (Katie) of Ringoes, NJ; and Karen Harnar (John) of Cuyahoga Falls, OH; four grandchildren: Stephen II (Lauren), Joseph (Kelly), Jason (Emma) and Angela (Nicholas); and three great-grandchildren: Jude, Eleanor, and Grayson.