The Orange Art Center offers Sunday Funday workshops this summer every Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon at $25. Learn the fundamentals of clay-making and build a pot to plant a garden on May 16; learn the ancient textile art of block printing on fabric with the creation of a hand-printed tote bag on June 6; and master the basics in this beginner’s printmaking workshop by carving into linoleum and hand pressing onto paper or explore Cyanotype’s image making with flora and fauna found on the trail by the art center, both on June 20.